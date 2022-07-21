Tennis

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after Wim Fissette split

Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships - the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

PTI
21 July, 2022 16:05 IST
21 July, 2022 16:05 IST
Noami Osaka with coach Fissette during the Tokyo Olympics in July, 2021.

Noami Osaka with coach Fissette during the Tokyo Olympics in July, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships - the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Wim Fissette, who began working with Naomi Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka were ending their partnership.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become,” Fissette’s post said.

“She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.”

He also thanked Osaka and closed by writing, “I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”

Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

He also previously worked with players such as Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Those four, like Osaka, have won major titles and spent time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Osaka, a 24-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her family as a child, is currently ranked 38th after missing chunks of time last season and this season. She withdrew from the 2021 French Open before her second-round match in order to take a mental health break, then also sat out Wimbledon last year.

ALSO READ - Venus Williams to make singles comeback in Toronto

After returning to action at the Tokyo Summer Games, where she lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, and then competing at the U.S. Open, Osaka took another chunk of time off.

She has been dealing with an injured left Achilles tendon this season and, after a first-round loss at Roland Garros, missed Wimbledon again and hasn’t returned to the tour yet. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, begins on August 29 in New York.

In February 2019, shortly after winning a trophy at the Australian Open to go with her 2018 U.S. Open title, Osaka split from coach Sascha Bajin, who helped her at both of those tournaments.

Osaka then briefly was coached by Jermaine Jenkins, who was followed by her father, Leonard Francois, before Fissette came aboard.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us