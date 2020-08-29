Tennis Tennis Injured Osaka withdraws from Western & Southern final Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from her final against Victoria Azarenka in the Western & Southern Open in New York because of a left hamstring injury. Reuters 29 August, 2020 20:12 IST Naomi Osaka's injury means Belarusian Azarenka wins her first title since 2016. - AP Photo Reuters 29 August, 2020 20:12 IST Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from her final against Victoria Azarenka in the Western & Southern Open in New York on Saturday because of a left hamstring injury.“I'm sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury,” Osaka said. “I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped.“This has been an emotional week and I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.” Djokovic edges Bautista Agut to set up W&S Open final with Raonic Osaka had initially pulled out of her semifinal in protest at racial injustice.The former U.S. Open champion has a Japanese mother and Haitian father and has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Her decision followed protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.Osaka's injury means Belarusian Azarenka wins her first title since 2016. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos