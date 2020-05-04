Tennis Tennis Kyrgios tells rival Nadal: Let's do Instagram Live! Rivals on the ATP Tour, Nick Kyrgios has entertained the idea of sharing an Instagram Live call with Rafael Nadal. AFP Paris 04 May, 2020 07:48 IST Nick Kyrgios and Rafael have endured a bitter relationship on court. - Getty Images AFP Paris 04 May, 2020 07:48 IST Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios invited Rafael Nadal to take part in a cosy video chat on Sunday despite their stormy on-court relationship.As the coronavirus has sent the tennis season into hibernation until July 13 at the earliest, a host of players have recently taken to social media for face-to-face exchanges.READ | Andy Murray encourages ATP-WTA merger discussions So, on Sunday, after the BBC had asked for suggestions as to the most sought-after facetimes, Kyrgios was quick to respond.“Rafa lets do Instagram live together. I am down with it. Rafael Nadal let's do it,” wrote the Australian on Instagram.Kyrgios and Nadal have endured a bitter relationship on court. Last year, the 19-time Grand Slam winner accused the Australian of “lacking respect” after Kyrgios won a stormy encounter in Mexico.Kyrgios responded by claiming the Spanish world number two was “super-salty”.They met again at Wimbledon last summer when Nadal won but fumed after the Australian appeared to spear a ball directly at him.READ | Djokovic hoping to play again amid ATP Tour uncertainty Nadal was asked about the Australian in Melbourne at the opening grand slam of 2020."I don't know [if I like him]. I don't know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion," Nadal said. "It's clear, of course, that when he does stuff that in my opinion is not good, I don't like."(With inputs from Omnisport) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos