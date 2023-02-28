Tennis

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami Open with knee issue

The 27-year-old Australian had a terrific second half of 2022. After contesting his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, he won the ATP 500 Citi Open in August.

Reuters
LOS ANGELES 28 February, 2023 09:33 IST
LOS ANGELES 28 February, 2023 09:33 IST
Nick Kyrgios contested his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July and won the ATP 500 Citi Open in August.

Nick Kyrgios contested his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July and won the ATP 500 Citi Open in August. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 27-year-old Australian had a terrific second half of 2022. After contesting his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, he won the ATP 500 Citi Open in August.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month’s Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami as he continues to recover from surgery on his left knee, event organisers said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Australian had a terrific second half of 2022. After contesting his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, he won the ATP 500 Citi Open in August and reached to US Open quarterfinals in September.

Also Read | Djokovic ‘pain free’ as he prepares for return in Dubai

But the pain in his knee forced him to withdraw from the Japan Open in October and he then pulled out of his home major, the Australian Open, in January and underwent surgery.

The world number 19, who is known for his thunderous serve and on-court outbursts, has yet to make his 2023 season debut.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us