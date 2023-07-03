MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Kyrgios pulls out due to wrist injury

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open last month.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 06:10 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nick Kyrgios will miss Wimbledon 2023 due to a torn ligament in his wrist.
Nick Kyrgios will miss Wimbledon 2023 due to a torn ligament in his wrist. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nick Kyrgios will miss Wimbledon 2023 due to a torn ligament in his wrist. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grasscourt grand slam on Monday.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

READ: Top seed Alcaraz confident ahead of Wimbledon

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

Kyrgios had surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios also withdrew from event in Halle and Mallorca.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nick Kyrgios /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Kyrgios pulls out due to wrist injury
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2023: Triveni Continental Kings wins title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia were worried but stayed patient: Cummins after second Ashes test
    Reuters
  4. F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins with ease ahead of Leclerc
    AP
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia beats England at Lord’s
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Kyrgios pulls out due to wrist injury
    Reuters
  2. Top seed Alcaraz confident ahead of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina “not feeling much pressure” ahead of title defence
    Reuters
  4. Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still a concern
    Reuters
  5. Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Kyrgios pulls out due to wrist injury
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2023: Triveni Continental Kings wins title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia were worried but stayed patient: Cummins after second Ashes test
    Reuters
  4. F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins with ease ahead of Leclerc
    AP
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia beats England at Lord’s
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment