Three British players reached the semifinals of the grass-court Nottingham Open on Friday in a boost to the nation that will host Wimbledon in a couple of weeks.
Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson — all placed outside the top 100 in the world ranking — ensured there will be a British finalist to continue a week of surprises at the Wimbledon warmup event.
Burrage, ranked No. 131, reached the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 win over Magdalena Frech of Poland.
New British No. 1 Katie Boulter, ranked No. 126, beat compatriot Harriet Dart 6-3, 7-5 and No. 195-ranked Watson made it three Brits in the semis by defeating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Alize Cornet of France beat Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the other quarterfinal.
None of the eight seeded players got past the second round of the event.
Latest on Sportstar
- Three British players reach semifinals of Nottingham Open to continue week of surprises
- US captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss the World Cup with a foot injury
- Fringe players’ discipline pleases Klinsmann despite defeat
- Athletes at Inter-State Championships fry as Odisha reels under heatwave
- Euro 2024 qualifier: Southgate and Alexander-Arnold delighted with midfield switch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE