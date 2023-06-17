Magazine

Three British players reach semifinals of Nottingham Open to continue week of surprises

Three British players reached the semifinals of the grass-court Nottingham Open on Friday in a boost to the nation that will host Wimbledon in a couple of weeks.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 10:43 IST , NOTTINGHAM, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Katie Boulter of Great Britain at Nottingham Open.
Katie Boulter of Great Britain at Nottingham Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for LTA
Katie Boulter of Great Britain at Nottingham Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for LTA



Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson — all placed outside the top 100 in the world ranking — ensured there will be a British finalist to continue a week of surprises at the Wimbledon warmup event.

Burrage, ranked No. 131, reached the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 win over Magdalena Frech of Poland.

ALSO READ
Leander Paes turns 50: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaidip Mukerjea send birthday wishes

New British No. 1 Katie Boulter, ranked No. 126, beat compatriot Harriet Dart 6-3, 7-5 and No. 195-ranked Watson made it three Brits in the semis by defeating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Alize Cornet of France beat Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the other quarterfinal.

None of the eight seeded players got past the second round of the event.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
