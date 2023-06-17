Three British players reach semifinals of Nottingham Open to continue week of surprises

Published : Jun 17, 2023 10:43 IST , NOTTINGHAM, England - 1 MIN READ

Three British players reached the semifinals of the grass-court Nottingham Open on Friday in a boost to the nation that will host Wimbledon in a couple of weeks.

Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson — all placed outside the top 100 in the world ranking — ensured there will be a British finalist to continue a week of surprises at the Wimbledon warmup event.

Burrage, ranked No. 131, reached the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 win over Magdalena Frech of Poland.

New British No. 1 Katie Boulter, ranked No. 126, beat compatriot Harriet Dart 6-3, 7-5 and No. 195-ranked Watson made it three Brits in the semis by defeating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Alize Cornet of France beat Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the other quarterfinal.

None of the eight seeded players got past the second round of the event.