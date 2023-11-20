MagazineBuy Print

ATP finals win a fitting end to Djokovic’s record breaking 2023 season 

Here are all the records broken and extended by Novak Djokovic in what has been an incredible 2023 campaign.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 23:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the ATP Finals in Turin
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the ATP Finals in Turin | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the ATP Finals in Turin | Photo Credit: AP

Tennis phenom Novak Djokovic adds another feather in his glorious cap as he ends his 2023 campaign with his 71st big title win in Turin, beating Jannik Sinner in the ATP Finals. 

Djokovic has now won his 7th ATP Finals beating Roger Federer’s record in a fitting end to what has been yet another remarkable year for the Serbian star. 

ALSO READ | ATP Finals: Djokovic wins record seventh title by beating Sinner in straight sets

The 36-year-old has won a whopping three Grand Slams in 2023. He claimed his 10th Australian Open in January after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. He also won the French Open final in May beating Carlos Alcaraz, surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 men’s singles major title wins. The World No.1 also lifted his fourth US Open trophy beating Daniil Medvedev in September extending his Grand Slam record to 24. 

The Serbian could have won it all and achieved his first-ever Calendar Slam in 2023, something only two men have achieved so far in the history of tennis. But rising star Carlos Alcaraz got his Roland Garros revenge and denied Djokovic this feat by defeating him in an intense five-setter at the Wimbledon final in July.

Djokovic has also increased his stay at World No. 1 for a record 400 weeks, defeating Steffi Graf’s 377. 

Some Other Records Broken And Extended By Djokovic In 2023
Djokovic increased his record of featuring in 36 Grand Slam finals and beat Federer’s record playing in 47 semifinals. 
The Serbian also became the first player to achieve the triple career Grand Slam in men’s singles. 
He is also the first male player to win at least three majors on grass, clay and hard surface.
Djokovic improved his record of most match wins at each of the four Majors to 88.
He extended his record of most ATP Finals titles to seven, most Masters titles to 40 and most Masters finals to 58.
Djokovic added to his record of 240 wins over top 10 ranked players to 257 and 347 matches played over top 10 ranked players to 368.
Lastly, Djokovic extended his record of seven year-end No. 1 ranking finishes to eight.

With such an incredible showing on the court in 2023, Djokovic seems pumped to win the Golden Slam by winning all the four grand slams and getting his hands on a much-awaited first Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Only Steffi Graf has won a Golden Slam in tennis, and Djokovic will be eyeing one next year. 

