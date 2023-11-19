MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic looking to cap off ‘almost perfect’ year with ATP finals win

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open this year to take his tally up to 24 Grand Slam titles and overtake rival Rafa Nadal.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 10:02 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: ANTONIO CALANNI/ AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: ANTONIO CALANNI/ AP

Novak Djokovic said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title, after the world number one beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open this year to take his tally up to 24 Grand Slam titles and overtake rival Rafa Nadal. He also surpassed Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world number one.

RELATED: Djokovic dispatches Alcaraz to set up title match against home-favourite Sinner

“I had an almost perfect season, Grand Slam season,” Djokovic told reporters after his 6-3 6-2 win over Alcaraz on Saturday.

“Ended the year as number one in the world, reached really all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I’m thrilled with the season.

“But one more match to go. Hopefully I can crown the season with another win.”

Djokovic will take on local favourite Sinner in the final later on Sunday, where the world number one will be out for revenge after losing to the Italian in the group stage.

“He has been the best player of the tournament so far. Won four out of four matches and played some great tennis. Obviously riding on the big wave of support of his Italian crowd here,” Djokovic said.

“He’s going for his first trophy. I’m going for my seventh in the year-end World Tour Finals. I’ve been in these situations before. Hopefully experience can help a bit.

“But I don’t think it’s going to prevail because he’s been playing well, he’s going to have crowd on his side. I know what I expect. I think having already a match against him in this kind of atmosphere helps me prepare better.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP Finals 2023 /

ATP Finals /

Novak Djokovic /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic looking to cap off ‘almost perfect’ year with ATP finals win
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score World Cup 2023 Final: India eyes 3rd title; predicted lineups, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup: Top five highest scores by Indians in WC finals
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Senegal tops Group B, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad appoints Argentine Gallardo as manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic looking to cap off ‘almost perfect’ year with ATP finals win
    Reuters
  2. ATP Finals 2023: Djokovic dispatches Alcaraz to set up title match against home-favourite Sinner
    AP
  3. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner beats Medvedev, becomes first Italian man to reach summit clash at year-end championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, ATP Finals 2023: Semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic looking to cap off ‘almost perfect’ year with ATP finals win
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score World Cup 2023 Final: India eyes 3rd title; predicted lineups, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup: Top five highest scores by Indians in WC finals
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Senegal tops Group B, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad appoints Argentine Gallardo as manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment