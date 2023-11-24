MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic says British fans disrespectful during Davis Cup win

Novak Djokovic said some fans had tried to annoy him during his straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie and snapped at them when they drummed loudly during his post-match interview, telling them to shut up.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 09:29 IST , Malaga  - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beats Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the Davis Cup singles quarterfinals.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beats Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the Davis Cup singles quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic accused British fans of disrespect during Serbia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal victory in Malaga on Thursday.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said some fans had tried to annoy him during his straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie and snapped at them when they drummed loudly during his post-match interview, telling them to shut up.

“That’s disrespect but that’s something you have to be prepared for in a Davis Cup,” he later told reporters.

“It’s normal that sometimes fans step over the line. In the heat of the moment sometimes you react too and you ... show that you don’t allow this kind of behaviour.

ALSO READ | Djokovic eases past Norrie as Serbia sets up semifinal clash with Sinner’s Italy

“I mean, they can do whatever they want but I’m going to respond to that. They were trying to annoy me the entire match, so yeah, we had a little bit of a chat in the end,” he added.

Djokovic said he was not feeling fresh after a long season but wanted to end the year by helping Serbia with the Davis Cup.

“Being there on the court for my country is always extra push, extra motivation,” added the 36-year-old world number one, who is looking to complete a remarkable year after winning three Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals.

“Part of me looks forward to rest and recalibration and leave the racquet on the side but right now I cannot allow myself to enjoy those thoughts about holidays.”

Serbia faces Italy in the semifinals on Saturday. 

