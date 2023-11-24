MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic eases past Norrie as Serbia sets up semifinal clash with Sinner’s Italy

Novak Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to give Serbia a 2-0 victory over Great Britain and set up a last-four encounter with Jannik Sinner’s Italy.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 07:47 IST , MALAGA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with captain Viktor Troicki after winning his quarterfinal match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with captain Viktor Troicki after winning his quarterfinal match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with captain Viktor Troicki after winning his quarterfinal match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic became the outright most successful Serbian player in the history of the Davis Cup as he took his nation to the semifinals for the second time in three years with his 21st straight singles victory on Thursday.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to give Serbia a 2-0 victory over Great Britain and set up a last-four encounter with Jannik Sinner’s Italy on Saturday in the top team event in men’s tennis.

“Playing for your country is always the greatest pressure and motivation,” Djokovic said. “After a long season, we can feel it in the legs. Now we play Italy. They are a very strong nation. We are going to fight and leave it all out on the court.”

It was a record 44th Davis Cup match win overall for Djokovic, moving him one ahead of Nenad Zimonjic. Djokovic now has 40 singles wins for his country.

The Italians beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the other quarterfinal match on Thursday to reach the semifinals for the second straight season. Sinner kept Italy alive by winning his singles match and he then successfully teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles.

ALSO READ | Djokovic says British fans disrespectful during Davis Cup win

Djokovic’s last singles loss in the Davis Cup was when he retired against Juan Martin del Potro in Serbia’s 2011 semifinal defeat against Argentina. Djokovic’s last loss in a completed singles match in the Davis Cup was in 2009.

He is finishing the season in impressive form, having won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title in a final against Sinner. The 36-year-old Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles this year to take his record tally to 24 overall.

He never struggled against Norrie, the top-ranked British player, breaking serve once in each set at the Martin Carpena arena. He didn’t face a break point in the entire match.

Djokovic, who now has a 44-14 Davis Cup record, appeared annoyed by the behaviour of a section of the nearly 5,000 British fans. After the match, he told them to “shut up” and “be quiet” as they began drumming during his on-court interview.

“Learn how to respect players, learn how to behave yourself,” he said.

In the first singles match, Miomir Kecmanovic beat Jack Draper 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

Britain, a 10-time Davis Cup champion, was seeking its first semifinal appearance in four years. It was depleted by the injuries of Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

Without Djokovic, Serbia did not make it past the quarterfinal stage last year. It lost to Croatia in the 2021 semifinals. Serbia’s lone Davis Cup title came with a squad led by Djokovic in 2010.

Australia and Finland will play in the other semifinal match on Friday.

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

ATP /

Novak Djokovic /

Jannik Sinner /

Italy /

Great Britain /

Cameron Norrie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic eases past Norrie as Serbia sets up semifinal clash with Sinner’s Italy
    AP
  3. Djokovic says British fans disrespectful during Davis Cup win
    Reuters
  4. Unwell’ Ocon misses Abu Dhabi Grand Prix media duties
    AFP
  5. Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic says British fans disrespectful during Davis Cup win
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic eases past Norrie as Serbia sets up semifinal clash with Sinner’s Italy
    AP
  3. Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands as it reaches Davis Cup semifinals for second straight season
    AP
  4. Tiley confident about Nadal playing at Australian Open 2024
    Reuters
  5. Australia beats Czech Republic to reach Davis Cup semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic eases past Norrie as Serbia sets up semifinal clash with Sinner’s Italy
    AP
  3. Djokovic says British fans disrespectful during Davis Cup win
    Reuters
  4. Unwell’ Ocon misses Abu Dhabi Grand Prix media duties
    AFP
  5. Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment