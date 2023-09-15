Djokovic makes winning Davis Cup return

Novak Djokovic wrapped up a Davis Cup quarter-final place for Serbia on Friday, beating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina just five days after winning the US Open title.

The world number one eased to a 6-3, 6-4 success to give his country an unassailable 2-0 lead in Valencia after Laslo Djere’s earlier win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

It was Djokovic’s first appearance in the team competition since Serbia’s semi-final loss to Croatia in 2021.

The 36-year-old won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title last weekend with a straight-sets triumph against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

Djokovic took the opening set against world number 25 Davidovich Fokina with a single break in the eighth game, before battling back from 4-1 down in the second set with a run of five straight games.

Serbia has now secured a spot in the knock-out phase which will be played in Malaga in November, after also seeing off South Korea 3-0 on Tuesday.

Djokovic played a starring role when Serbia won its only previous Davis Cup title in 2010.