Djokovic makes winning Davis Cup return

The world number one eased to a 6-3, 6-4 success to give his country an unassailable 2-0 lead in Valencia after Laslo Djere’s earlier win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 22:54 IST , Valencia - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Novak Djokovic wrapped up a Davis Cup quarter-final place for Serbia on Friday, beating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina just five days after winning the US Open title.

The world number one eased to a 6-3, 6-4 success to give his country an unassailable 2-0 lead in Valencia after Laslo Djere’s earlier win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

It was Djokovic’s first appearance in the team competition since Serbia’s semi-final loss to Croatia in 2021.

The 36-year-old won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title last weekend with a straight-sets triumph against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

ALSO READ
Woodforde urges patience with Davis Cup format after Djokovic seeks tweak

Djokovic took the opening set against world number 25 Davidovich Fokina with a single break in the eighth game, before battling back from 4-1 down in the second set with a run of five straight games.

Serbia has now secured a spot in the knock-out phase which will be played in Malaga in November, after also seeing off South Korea 3-0 on Tuesday.

Djokovic played a starring role when Serbia won its only previous Davis Cup title in 2010.

