I hope Novak retires in a year-and-a-half, says Srdjan Djokovic

Srdjan Djokovic, father of Novak Djokovic, said he hopes his son would retire from the sport at the end of the 2024 tennis season.

“As far as my wishes for him go, he has already fulfilled them all seven-eight years ago. The rest is this amazing bonus,” Srdjan said, while speaking in Sportal’s documentary titled ‘Novak Djokovic – Untold Stories’.

ALSO READ: Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office

“Tennis is only one segment of his life, not his whole life, I expect him to be recognized for the things he will do after his career ends as well, after he leaves the tennis world, which I hope it will happen next year.”

He said it was time for the next generation of players to enjoy their moment under the sun.

Djokovic, currently aged 37, holds the record for the most grand slams won among men (23) and was the losing finalist at the recently concluded Wimbledon championships.

“In a year-and-a-half let’s say… My wish as a father – I think for some time that he should have stopped working this extremely difficult job. It’s physically and mentally challenging and very demanding – with him being fully dedicated for 30 years, and not taking his foot off the gas, there is not much time for other things in life,” he said.

Novak’s mother Dijana however said, “It’s all up to him. As far as I’m concerned, he can retire right now – he has won everything.”