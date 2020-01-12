Tennis Tennis Djokovic beats Nadal to lead Serbia to ATP Cup win Novak Djokovic overpowered Rafael Nadal in leading Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup final Sunday, capping a perfect build up to his Australian Open title defence. Reuters 12 January, 2020 19:53 IST Serbia won its first-ever ATP Cup in Sydney on Sunday after it defeated Spain in the final. - Getty Images Reuters 12 January, 2020 19:53 IST Novak Djokovic helped seal victory for Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup team event after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before going on to play a pivotal role in the deciding doubles match.With the final locked at 1-1 after the singles were shared, Djokovic partnered veteran Victor Troicki to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-4 and win the title. The 16-times Grand Slam champion proved to be a calming influence throughout, especially after the Serbian pair fell behind early in the match. Your inaugural #ATPCup champions #TeamSerbia!@DjokerNole/@troicki_viktor clinch the over Carreno Busta/Lopez 6-3 6-4 winning the tie 2-1.#SRBESP | #ForTheLoveOfCountry pic.twitter.com/lLCLG86bm4— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 12, 2020 He used his powerful serve and fleet-footed returns to haul his country back into the first set and create a momentum shift Serbia rode all the way to a victory completed in the early hours of Monday morning.Djokovic earlier beat Nadal 6-2. 7-6(4), extending his dominance over the Spaniard on hardcourts, a surface Nadal has not beaten him on since 2013.Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut completed a flawless tournament by defeating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.