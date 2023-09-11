MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic

The ‘Big Three’ dominated men’s tennis over the last two decades with a collective 66 Grand Slam titles between them but Djokovic is now clear of the retired Federer (20) and Nadal (22)

Published : Sep 11, 2023 11:38 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during the 2022 Laver Cup.
File Photo- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during the 2022 Laver Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP
infoIcon

File Photo- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during the 2022 Laver Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP

Novak Djokovic has been fortunate to have opponents like Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to push him during his career, his coach Goran Ivanisevic said on Sunday after the 36-year-old claimed the U.S. Open title for a 24th Grand Slam crown.

The ‘Big Three’ dominated men’s tennis over the last two decades with a collective 66 Grand Slam titles between them but Djokovic is now clear of the retired Federer (20) and Nadal (22), who is expected to call time on his career next year.

RELATED | Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams

“He’s a winner,” former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic told reporters. “He’s the guy who is motivating himself.

“He had luck to have guys like Nadal and Federer, they came before him, so they pushed each other.

“When you tell him he can’t do something, it’s even worse. Then he’s going to show you that he can do it. No excuses. He always tries to find a way to win, to fight, even when he’s not feeling well, injured, not injured.”

Ivanisevic, who has been coaching Djokovic since 2019, said he considered the Serb’s U.S. Open triumph - which put him level with Margaret Court with the most major singles titles - as “the biggest achievement in sporting history”.

The 51-year-old added that he was not surprised by Djokovic’s hunger.

“He’s just enjoying, he likes the challenges. Like you ask me 25 (majors), yeah, if he wins 25 he’s going to think, ‘If I win 25, why not 26?’ It’s always one more, something more,” Ivanisevic said.

“He’s taking care of his body, he’s taking care of everything, every single detail has to be perfect, prepared. He’s never happy on the court.

“I don’t know if that’s good or bad, not good for us,” he said smiling.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

US Open /

Rafael Nadal /

Roger Federer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic
    Reuters
  2. Watch - Shaheen Afridi congratulates ‘new dad’ Burmah with gift during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit, Gill partnership shows India’s PowerPlay woes seem to have turned a corner just ahead of the World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: Premadasa stadium likely to witness showers; IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, Live Streaming Info, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day: Match timings, When and where to watch India, Pakistan match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic
    Reuters
  2. Novak Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles after US Open win
    AFP
  3. Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
    AP
  4. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
  5. US Open 2023: Dabrowski and Routliffe win women’s doubles title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic
    Reuters
  2. Watch - Shaheen Afridi congratulates ‘new dad’ Burmah with gift during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit, Gill partnership shows India’s PowerPlay woes seem to have turned a corner just ahead of the World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: Premadasa stadium likely to witness showers; IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, Live Streaming Info, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day: Match timings, When and where to watch India, Pakistan match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment