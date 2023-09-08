MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Djokovic has a 30-0 record against Americans since his loss to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 10:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Ben Shelton (right) in the US Open semifinals on Friday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Ben Shelton (right) in the US Open semifinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Ben Shelton (right) in the US Open semifinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Three-time winner and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday.

The match is scheduled to be the second fixture on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 12.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton will begin at 12:30AM IST on Saturday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic enters the semifinal clash after a straight sets victory over top-ranked American Taylor Fritz.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who is playing in New York for the first time since 2021, has barely looked in trouble except his third-round match against compatriot Laslo Djere when he had to come back from two-sets-to-love down.

On the other hand, Shelton made it to his maiden Major semifinal after taking out last year’s semifinalist and compatriot Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

Djokovic has a 30-0 record against Americans since his loss to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

This will be the first time Djokovic and Shelton will face each other. Shelton has a big serve but the youngster will need much more than that to trouble Djokovic, one of the best returners in the sport.

ROAD TO SEMIFINAL

Novak Djokovic

Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 against Taylor Fritz (USA)

Fourth Round: 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Borna Gojo (Croatia)

Third Round: 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 against Laslo Djere (Serbia)

Second Round: 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 against Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spain)

First Round: 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 against Alexandre Muller (France)

Ben Shelton

Quarterfinal: 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 against Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Fourth Round: 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 against Tommy Paul (USA)

Third Round: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 against Aslan Karatsev (Russia)

Second Round: 7-6(1), 1-0, retd. against Dominic Thiem (Austria)

First Round: 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Pedro Cachin (Argentina)

