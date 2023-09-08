MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Shelton, Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in semifinals

US Open 2023, September 8 schedule: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be in action in the men’s semifinals on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Friday.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 04:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) will face home favourite Ben Shelton in the men’s singles semifinals at US Open on Friday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) will face home favourite Ben Shelton in the men’s singles semifinals at US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) will face home favourite Ben Shelton in the men’s singles semifinals at US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will look to set up another blockbuster Grand Slam final at the US Open in New York on Friday.

Three-time winner and second seed Djokovic faces home favourite and first-time Major semifinalist Ben Shelton first on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Defending champion and top seed Alcaraz will then be up against third seed and 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev in the night session.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The men’s doubles final between the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, and defending champions Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain) will be the opening fixture of the day.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 12 of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men’s Doubles Final: [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) vs [6] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) - 9:30PM IST

Men’s Singles Semifinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Ben Shelton (USA) - Not before 12:30AM IST

Men’s Singles Semifinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 4:30AM IST

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Women’s Doubles Semifinal: [8] Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE)/Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs [16] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) - 9:30PM IST

Women’s Doubles Semifinal: [12] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Vera Zvonareva vs Jennifer Brady (USA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA)

Related Topics

ATP /

WTA /

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Novak Djokovic /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Daniil Medvedev /

Rohan Bopanna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Shelton, Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reach US Open men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova in semifinals, Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys later
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Concussion substitute Labuschagne leads Australia to three-wicket win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Shelton, Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova in semifinals, Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reach US Open men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sinner, Berrettini withdraw from Italy’s Davis Cup team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Shelton, Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reach US Open men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova in semifinals, Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys later
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Concussion substitute Labuschagne leads Australia to three-wicket win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment