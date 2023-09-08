US Open 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Shelton, Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will look to set up another blockbuster Grand Slam final at the US Open in New York on Friday.
Three-time winner and second seed Djokovic faces home favourite and first-time Major semifinalist Ben Shelton first on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Defending champion and top seed Alcaraz will then be up against third seed and 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev in the night session.
The men’s doubles final between the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, and defending champions Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain) will be the opening fixture of the day.
Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 12 of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Men’s Doubles Final: [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) vs [6] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) - 9:30PM IST
Men’s Singles Semifinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Ben Shelton (USA) - Not before 12:30AM IST
Men’s Singles Semifinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 4:30AM IST
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Women’s Doubles Semifinal: [8] Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE)/Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs [16] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) - 9:30PM IST
Women’s Doubles Semifinal: [12] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Vera Zvonareva vs Jennifer Brady (USA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA)
