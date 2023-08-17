MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2023: Round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

If Djokovic beats Monfils, it would make the head-to-head record 19-0, the most one-sided in the history of the ATP Tour.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 19:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Gael Monfils (right) in the round of 16 of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Gael Monfils (right) in the round of 16 of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Gael Monfils (right) in the round of 16 of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on Gael Monfils in the round of 16 of the Cincinnati Open, ATP 1000 Masters event, on Thursday.

The clash is scheduled to be the fifth match on the Center Court on the fifth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The Cincinnati Open round of 16 clash between Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils will be live streamed on SonyLiv. The match will start at 6AM IST on August 18.

World No. 2 Djokovic comes into the third-round fixture after his opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, was forced to retire with a back injury while trailing 4-6 in the second round. The 36-year-old Serbian is competing on US soil for the first time in two years and in Cincinnati after four years.

He could not enter the US last year as it required the international travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He also missed the Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami this year due to the same reason. However, the US government ended the vaccine mandate on May 11, clearing the way for Djokovic’s entry. 

Former World No. 6 Monfils came to Cincinnati after his surprising run to the quarterfinals in Toronto where he beat the likes of Christopher Eubanks and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In Cincinnati, the 36-year-old Frenchman began his campaign with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over 12th-seeded Brit Cameron Norrie before beating Alex de Minaur, the Canadian Open runner-up, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round.

Head-to-head record

Played: 18 | Djokovic: 18 | Davidovich Fokina: 1

The Djokovic vs Monfils head-to-head record is the joint-most one-sided one on the ATP Tour along with Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet - both 18-0.

Monfils did have the chance to end the streak in the semifinals in Dubai in 2020 but the Frenchman could not convert any of the three match points.

In their only previous Cincinnati Open clash, Djokovic came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals in 2011.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2022 MADRID MASTERS ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-2
2020 DUBAI SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-1
2020 ATP CUP ROUND ROBIN DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-2
2018 AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND OF 64 DJOKOVIC 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3
2017 EASTBOURNE FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-4
2016 US OPEN SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC
2016 CANADIAN OPEN SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC
2014 PARIS MASTERS ROUND OF 16 DJOKOVIC
2014 CANADIAN OPEN ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC
2013 SHANGHAI MASTERS QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC
2011 CINCINNATI OPEN QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC
2011 CANADIAN OPEN QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC
2010 DAVIS CUP ROUND ROBIN DJOKOVIC
2010 US OPEN QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC
2009 PARIS MASTERS FINAL DJOKOVIC
2008 BEIJING OLYMPICS QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC
2006 ROLAND GARROS ROUND OF 16 DJOKOVIC
2005 US OPEN ROUND OF 128 DJOKOVIC

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

ATP /

Cincinnati Open /

Gael Monfils

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2023: Round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men bag 10m air pistol team bronze at ISSF World Championship
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. Coe re-elected as president of World Athletics, Sumariwalla vice-president
    AFP
  5. Buchi Babu 2023: Jhathavedh spins TNCA XI to victory over Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2023: Round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Cincinnati Open 2023: Round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov suffer knee injuries, to miss U.S. Open
    AP
  4. Djokovic makes winning U.S. return in Cincinnati as Fokina retires
    AFP
  5. Del Potro unable to play at US Open 2023: The pain I feel does not allow me to focus on a comeback yet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2023: Round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men bag 10m air pistol team bronze at ISSF World Championship
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. Coe re-elected as president of World Athletics, Sumariwalla vice-president
    AFP
  5. Buchi Babu 2023: Jhathavedh spins TNCA XI to victory over Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment