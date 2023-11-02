MagazineBuy Print

Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians

Jabeur avenged her Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova with a 6-4, 6-3 straight set win, making a comeback in the semifinal race after Monday’s loss to Coco Gauff.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 10:21 IST , CANCUN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ons Jabeur.
FILE PHOTO: Ons Jabeur. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ons Jabeur. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

An emotional Ons Jabeur said she was donating part of her WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians after her first win at the tournament in Cancun on Wednesday.

The Tunisian former world number two avenged her Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova with a 6-4, 6-3 straight set win, making a comeback in the semifinal race after Monday’s loss to Coco Gauff.

In the post match interview she fought back tears as she spoke about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“I am very happy with the win but I haven’t been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn’t make me happy,” the three-time Grand Slam finalist said.

“So I feel like...I am sorry,” Jabeur said as she took a moment to regain composure.

“It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day. It’s heartbreaking. I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can’t be happy with this win.”

“It is not a political message, it is humanity,” she added. “I want peace in this world. That’s it.”

The 29 year-old will face group leader Iga Swiatek in the last group stage match as she tries to reach the top four of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career, after a group stage elimination in 2022.

