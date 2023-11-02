MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Finals: Swiatek crushes Gauff, Jabeur vanquishes Vondrousova

Iga Swiatek beat an out-of-sorts Coco Gauff 6-0, 6-4 at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Wednesday to reach the doorstep of the semifinals and keep her hopes of retaking the world number one ranking alive.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 07:54 IST , Los Angeles - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek in action.
Iga Swiatek in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek beat an out-of-sorts Coco Gauff 6-0, 6-4 in windy conditions at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Wednesday while Ons Jabeur avenged her Wimbledon final loss by besting Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3, blowing the race to the semis wide open.

Swiatek came out firing in their group stage match and broke the U.S. Open champion for a second time with a lovely looping crosscourt winner to take a 4-0 lead.

Two games later, the second-seeded Pole pounced on a poor drop shot from the American teenager and blasted a backhand past her to capture the one-sided first set.

Gauff raised her level early in the second, winning three straight games for a 3-1 advantage and coming out on top of a marathon service game 4-2.

ALSO READ
Hurkacz serves 1,000th ace of year in Paris Masters win

But the four-time major champion would not back down, holding at love and then breaking back on Gauff’s badly missed forehand into the net for 4-4.

From there Gauff began to unravel.

She threw her racket against the court in frustration after four straight double faults while serving for the set at 5-4 and appeared on the verge of tears in the next game, where she whiffed on a return of serve en route to a love hold.

Swiatek improved her lifetime tally to 9-1 against Gauff when the third seed’s overhead landed in the net on match for her 31st unforced error of the contest.

The evening group stage match saw a rematch of the Wimbledon final as sixth seed Ons Jabeur got back at the grand slam winner Vondrousova with a straight set win.

The first set had a competitive start with both players locked 2-2, until Jabeur swung the momentum in her favor by breaking Vondrousova’s serve.

The former world number two took just short of an hour to win the first set and about half that to clinch the second, ending her three-match losing streak against Vondrousova with a commanding victory.

It was Jabeur’s first win in the group after Monday’s loss to Gauff, leaving both of them with one win each as Swiatek holds the top spot with two victories.

Vondrousova is at the bottom after two losses in the group.

All four players in the group can reach the semi-finals as Friday’s fixtures pit Swiatek against Jabeur and Gauff against Vondrousova in the last round of the group stage.

Related Topics

WTA Finals /

WTA /

Iga Swiatek /

Coco Gauff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals: Swiatek crushes Gauff, Jabeur vanquishes Vondrousova
    Reuters
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarterfinals, Live score: Mumbai vs Baroda at 9:00 AM in Chandigarh; Punjab vs UP at 11:00 AM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United slumps at home to Newcastle, West Ham knocks out Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Robin Uthappa: India needs one game that will mellow its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Finals: Swiatek crushes Gauff, Jabeur vanquishes Vondrousova
    Reuters
  2. Hurkacz serves 1,000th ace of year in Paris Masters win
    AFP
  3. Djokovic eases past Etcheverry at Paris Masters 2023
    AFP
  4. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov stuns Medvedev after Alcaraz upset
    AFP
  5. German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case - lawyers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals: Swiatek crushes Gauff, Jabeur vanquishes Vondrousova
    Reuters
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarterfinals, Live score: Mumbai vs Baroda at 9:00 AM in Chandigarh; Punjab vs UP at 11:00 AM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United slumps at home to Newcastle, West Ham knocks out Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Robin Uthappa: India needs one game that will mellow its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment