Osaka will play in US Open, says management team

Former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka's management team has said that the 22-year old will play the Grand Slam scheduled to begin on August 31. Reuters 30 July, 2020 14:31 IST Naomi Osaka would also be playing in the Western and Southern Open, which is held annually in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year in mid-August. - Getty Images Reuters 30 July, 2020 14:31 IST Naomi Osaka will play in next month's U.S. Open in New York, the 2018 champion's management team has told Reuters.Several media reports had said she had not registered for the tournament and had decided to skip the event, which kicks off on August 31 and will be played under strict bio-security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.However, the 22-year-old's management team told Reuters via email that the reports were wide of the mark and that she would be participating at Flushing Meadows. Barty pulls out of US Open, cites travel concerns Osaka would also be playing in the Western and Southern Open, which is held annually in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year and is set to start in mid-August.Earlier on Thursday, world number one Ash Barty said she was skipping the New York tournaments due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.Japan's Osaka, who is based in the United States, last played competitive tennis in early February during Fed Cup qualifiers against Spain.