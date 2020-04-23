Paris dreams alive for Dev Javia and Vaishnavi Adkar

The Paris dreams of Dev Javia and Vaishnavi Adkar, who won the Roland Garros junior wild card tennis tournament in February, stays alive.



The organisers of the second Grand Slam of the season were prompt to postpone the event to September 20, much to the discomfiture of the organisers of other events, as the French did not consult anyone in the tennis fraternity.

READ |The origin of tennis: History, mystery and myths



With nearly 150 days to go, there is hope that sports events of such magnitude could still revive normal life, even as coronavirus pandemic is raging around the world.



‘’The tournament is postponed and we are working on a new date for the final of the Junior Wild Card. We advise you to temporarily stop applying for the visa. We will send you the updated invitation letter as soon as we have the new dates’’, wrote the organisers, to the two players.



Unlike India, in which the players competed in an eight-player draw, it was an elaborate programme featuring over 200 players in Mexico, slated to be conducted over many stages. The event was also scheduled to be held in China and Brazil.



The champions from the four countries will compete in Paris. The champion boy and girl from the Paris event will get the junior wild card for the Roland Garros tournament.



While Dev Javia, the talent left-hander from Ahmedabad is keeping himself busy by training with bands, and focusing more on his mind training, Vaishnavi Adkar is utilising the ‘’rebound sports equipment’’ to stay in touch with tennis.



"It is a big advantage to stay in a joint family. My brother’s son and daughter, along with my younger daughter Asmi and Vaishnavi are enjoying these compulsory days," said Nihar Adkar, father of Vaishnavi.



"There are also daily, joint zoom sessions and tasks assigned by her coach Kedar Shah, that keep Vaishnavi busy and joyful," said Nihar.



Dev Javia is a lot more intense.



‘’The plans were to prepare for the French Open, but the virus has put a stop. Still, the goal stays the same," said Dev, who did compete in the Australian Open in January, in getting the feel of the big stage.