Roger Federer calls for merger of ATP and WTA In a series of tweets, Roger Federer said he believes this would be the right time to merge the two governing bodies and make it stronger. Team Sportstar 22 April, 2020 17:48 IST Roger Federer has suggested the merger of ATP and WTA. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 22 April, 2020 17:48 IST Roger Federer called for merger of the governing bodies of men's and women's tennis through Twitter on Wednesday. In a series of tweets in response to fans, Federer said the merger would help 'two weakened bodies' to become 'one stronger body' to overcome the crisis brought forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020 "Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?," the World No. 4 said on Twitter. READ|The origin of tennis: History, mystery and myths"I agree with you. It's too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said in response to a fan. It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time. These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020 But he made it clear that he wasn't recommending a change in the competition format. "I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men's and women's professional tours," he said. "It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time. These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body," he said. READ| How they aced it: Federer, Nadal, Serena, DjokovicAustralia's Nick Kyrgios were among the first tennis professionals to react to Federer's suggestions with an affirmative 'yes'.