Roger Federer calls for merger of ATP and WTA

Roger Federer called for merger of the governing bodies of men's and women's tennis through Twitter on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets in response to fans, Federer said the merger would help 'two weakened bodies' to become 'one stronger body' to overcome the crisis brought forward by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

"I agree with you. It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said in response to a fan.

It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time.

These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

But he made it clear that he wasn't recommending a change in the competition format.

“I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men's and women's professional tours,” he said.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios were among the first tennis professionals to react to Federer's suggestions with an affirmative 'yes'.