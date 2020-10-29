Tennis Tennis Paris Masters tennis to be held without fans The indoor tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night PTI 29 October, 2020 22:47 IST The French Tennis Federation says fans will be refunded for their tickets. - Getty Images PTI 29 October, 2020 22:47 IST The Paris Masters tennis tournament will be held without fans next week as France enters a second lockdown phase amid the coronavirus pandemic.French President Emmanuel Macron has said the national lockdown will begin at midnight and will last until at least Dec. 1.ALSO READ| Divij loses doubles quarterfinals in Kazakhstan The indoor tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night. That was the same number of fans allowed each day at the French Open.The French Tennis Federation says fans will be refunded for their tickets. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos