Paris Masters tennis to be held without fans

The indoor tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night

29 October, 2020 22:47 IST

The French Tennis Federation says fans will be refunded for their tickets.   -  Getty Images

The Paris Masters tennis tournament will be held without fans next week as France enters a second lockdown phase amid the coronavirus pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the national lockdown will begin at midnight and will last until at least Dec. 1.

The indoor tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night. That was the same number of fans allowed each day at the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation says fans will be refunded for their tickets.

