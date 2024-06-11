MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover

Chosen back in 2016 to be one of the 41 sites for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Roland Garros now faces the exacting task of complying with the meticulous standards.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 16:26 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Overall view of the new tennis court Simonne Mathieu by architect Marc Mimram during its opening ceremony at Roland Garros stadium.
Overall view of the new tennis court Simonne Mathieu by architect Marc Mimram during its opening ceremony at Roland Garros stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Overall view of the new tennis court Simonne Mathieu by architect Marc Mimram during its opening ceremony at Roland Garros stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As the sun sets on the French Open and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrated Sunday’s triumph a new race got underway at Roland Garros to transform the iconic red clay courts into dazzling Olympic venues in a matter of weeks.

Chosen back in 2016 to be one of the 41 sites for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Roland Garros now faces the exacting task of complying with the meticulous standards set by the International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 organisers.

The clock is ticking, with six weeks to turn the Grand Slam tennis site into a stage worthy of the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza.

The transition will require a “clean venue,” where all distinctive Roland Garros marks are hidden and replaced by the Olympic rings and the host city’s logo.

Christophe Fagniez, deputy director general of the French Tennis Federation overseeing the Olympics project, describes the transformation as a blend of “camouflage and exhibition.”

By July 20, when athletes start training, Roland Garros will be awash in the vibrant colours of the Olympic Games.

READ MORE: European Athletics Championships: Wlodarczyk wins silver, aims for fourth Olympic hammer medal

First, the tournament team must dismantle food stands, entertainment corners and anything branded with Roland Garros that can be removed.

The Olympic makeover will ramp up until mid-July. After that, a comprehensive security check will pave the way for the arrival of the athletes.

While the six-week timeline is more generous than the three weeks allotted for the transformation of Wimbledon for the London 2012 Games, the challenge remains immense.

“We have very, very little time to do it,” Fagniez said. “Roland Garros spans 12 hectares with 12 courts. Other venues might have a single field of play, maybe two or three, but we have 12.”

Inside the courts, over 250 items need replacing, from the umpires’ chairs to the LED advertisements, which will be swapped out for tarpaulins sporting the Olympics look.

Despite the extensive makeover, some familiar elements will remain. The statue of 14-times champion Rafael Nadal will stay, a comforting sight for fans, though the Spaniard’s participation at the Games is uncertain after his early French Open exit.

READ MORE: Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final

Even as the Philippe-Chatrier Court adopts its Olympic colours, its distinctive moucharaby wall bearing the name of Roland Garros will remain visible. The iconic “RG” logo will also stay on the thousands of seats across the courts.

“It’s a stadium with great historical and sporting power, so we couldn’t erase everything,” Fagniez explains.

After the tennis tournament, the main Philippe-Chatrier Court will undergo yet another transformation to host the Olympic boxing finals over five evenings, marking the end of an extraordinary summer for this storied venue.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Boxing /

Roland Garros /

French Open 2024 /

International Olympic Committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad, Manu included in two individual events
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Spain striker Fernando Torres named head coach of Atletico Madrid’s B team
    Reuters
  4. ISL: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 spot; slip to third
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Lebanon’s Hassan and Montenegro’s Kovinic awarded ‘Universality Places’ into Olympic Games
    Reuters
  3. WTA Rankings: Swiatek tightens grip on No. 1 spot with fourth French Open title, Gauff moves past Sabalenka into second place
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad, Manu included in two individual events
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Spain striker Fernando Torres named head coach of Atletico Madrid’s B team
    Reuters
  4. ISL: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 spot; slip to third
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment