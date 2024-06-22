MagazineBuy Print

Paul ousts Korda to face Musetti in Queen’s final

Paul becomes the first American finalist at Queen’s since an all-American final in 2010, when Sam Querrey beat Mardy Fish to lift the trophy.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 22:49 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tommy Paul in action during his semifinal match against Sebastian Korda.
infoIcon

American fifth seed Tommy Paul beat compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6(2) in the semifinals at the Queen’s Club Championships on Saturday and will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti for the title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who was the only seeded player in the semifinal lineup, has reached the second ATP 500 final of his career.

He will face Musetti in the final after the Italian moved past Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 earlier on Saturday.

READ | Halle Open 2024: Sinner beats Zhang, Hurkacz downs Zverev to set up final clash

“It was one of the toughest matches of the week,” Musetti said. “Jordan was playing amazing, especially in the second and third sets. It was a really tough match. I am really proud of my achievement. I love this sport.”

Musetti has reached his first ATP Tour final on grass to complete the set of finals on all three surfaces.

He joins Matteo Berrettini, Andreas Seppi and Lorenzo Sonego as the only Italians to reach ATP Tour finals on clay, grass and hard courts.

Jannik Sinner has also reached that feat in Halle earlier on Saturday by beating China’s Zhang Zhizhen to advance into the first grasscourt final of his career. 

