Kvitova announces pregnancy, puts tennis career on hold

The Wimbledon champion from 2011 and 2014 announced on social media that she will be missing the start of the 2024 season in Australia.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 09:08 IST , Prague - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning all-Czech Tennis tournament.
infoIcon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday said she was pregnant and putting her career on hold as the new season is due to start in Australia.

“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” Kvitova said on social media platform Instagram.

The 33-year-old World No. 17 married her coach Jiri Vanek in July 2023.

“While I will miss my annual trip to Australia and competing in the sport I love, I’m looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives,” she added.

Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion from 2011 and 2014, has won 31 WTA singles titles.

