Tennis Tennis Qatar Open: Kvitova beats Barty to set up final with Sabalenka Petra Kvitova dug deep to beat world number one Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus breezed past Svetlana Kuznetsova in the 2020 Qatar Open. AFP Doha 29 February, 2020 00:22 IST Petra Kvitova ended a run of four straight defeats to Barty, including in the Australian Open quarterfinals earlier this year. - REUTERS AFP Doha 29 February, 2020 00:22 IST Petra Kvitova battled past world number one Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Friday to set up a Qatar Open final against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.The two-time Wimbledon winner overcame a second-set blip to reach the 37th WTA final of her career and her second in Doha, where she won the 2018 title.Kvitova ended a run of four straight defeats to Barty, including in the Australian Open quarterfinals earlier this year.ALSO READ| Clijsters handed Indian Wells wild card Australia's Barty has now lost in back-to-back semifinals after her last-four loss to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in Melbourne.It will be Kvitova's first final since April last year in Stuttgart.The 29-year-old Czech, ranked 11th in the world, is chasing a 28th tour title.-Sabalenka sends Kuznetsova packing-Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus dispatched Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to seal a place in the Qatar Open final.Ninth seed Sabalenka broke twice former Grand Slam champion Kuznetsova four times as she reached a 10th career WTA final -- her first of the 2020 season.