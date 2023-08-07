MagazineBuy Print

i.jpg

Japan’s Hibino makes most of luck to win Prague Open title

Hibino, 28, swept aside fourth seed Noskova 6-4, 6-1 in the final disrupted by rain.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 17:10 IST , Prague - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Japan’s Nao Hibino returns the ball during the Women’s Single final match of the Prague Open.
Japan's Nao Hibino returns the ball during the Women's Single final match of the Prague Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
Japan’s Nao Hibino returns the ball during the Women’s Single final match of the Prague Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Japan’s Nao Hibino completed a fairytale journey from lucky loser to champion as she beat Czech teenager Linda Noskova in straight sets on Monday to win the rain-hit Prague Open.

Hibino, 28, swept aside fourth seed Noskova 6-4, 6-1 in the final disrupted by rain.

She added a third WTA title to her previous wins at Tashkent in 2015 and Hiroshima in 2019.

“I’m really grateful to have made it to the final today,” said Hibino. “It was a tough week with all the rain.”

The final had to be suspended when Hibino, the world number 136, was 4-1, 30-0 up in the second set because of rain plaguing the tournament since Saturday.

Read: Tsitsipas defeats de Minaur to capture ATP Los Cabos title

Hibino already had to complete her semi-final against Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian on Monday morning, but she only spent five minutes on the court.

The rain washed out Saturday’s programme and the semi-finals were postponed to Sunday, which were further delayed due to rain.

Noskova, 18, managed hers in straight sets, while Hibino’s semi-final was suspended after five hours and three disruptions with the Japanese player leading 5-2 in the third set.

In windy and chilly conditions, the 71st-ranked Noskova started the final brilliantly and took a 3-0 lead, but Hibino came back fast.

More patient throughout the match, Hibino took the first set with a break of serve and then cruised on to take the honours as Noskova kept piling up errors, double faulting on match point.

Related Topics

Prague Open /

Nao Hibino

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

