Prajnesh makes Australian Open main draw as 'Lucky Loser'

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran qualified for the main draw of Australian Open 2020 as a 'Lucky Loser' on Saturday.

The 30-year-old had lost to Latvia's Ernests Gulbis in the final round of qualifying on Friday, however, due to an injury to another qualifier, Prajnesh now makes his fifth straight main draw at a Grand Slam.

Prajnesh, the highest ranked player among those eliminated in the qualifiers' final hurdle, will now take on Tatsuma Ito of Japan in the Australian Open's first round this year.

If the Indian world No. 122 comes out on top in that game, he could possibly face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the next round.

Prajnesh had made the main draw of every single Grand Slam (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) last year.