USA ITF Women's Tennis: India's Prarthana Thombare suffers early exit

Prarthana Thombare in partnership with Paula Ormaechea of Argentina was beaten 6-4, 7-6(4) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves and Ylena In-Albon in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Vero Beach, US.

The Indo-Argentinian pair had done well by reaching the final of a similar tournament at Daytona Beach in Florida. In fact, Prarthana and Paula had beaten Carolina and Ylena in the pre-quarterfinals then in an extended second set tie-break.