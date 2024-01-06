MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nadal suffers injury worry before Australian Open

Nadal required treatment at 1-4 down in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal match against Australian Jordan Thompson after feeling pain in his upper left thigh.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 07:47 IST , BRISBANE - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Rafael Nadal taking a medical time-out during his quarterfinal match against Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International.
Rafael Nadal taking a medical time-out during his quarterfinal match against Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal taking a medical time-out during his quarterfinal match against Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: AP

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal admitted Friday he was “a little more scared than usual” after a fresh injury headache clouded his build-up to the Australian Open which gets underway in Melbourne on January 14.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam title winner, needed a medical time-out towards the end of his quarterfinal loss at the Brisbane International, his first tournament for almost a year. Nadal required treatment at 1-4 down in the third set of his match against Australian Jordan Thompson after feeling pain in his upper left thigh.

Thompson won the match 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in a marathon of three hours and 25 minutes. Nadal squandered three match points in the second set before his latest injury woe.

Nadal said he had played pain-free during his opening two rounds this week, but conceded he had been in pain towards the end of the quarterfinal. He said that while the pain was in a similar place to last year’s injury, the injury itself felt different.

“It is a very similar place to what happened last year, but different, no? I feel it’s more muscle. Last year it was tendon. For sure it is not the same like last year at all because when it happened last year, I felt something drastic immediately. Today, I didn’t feel anything. The only problem is because the place is the same, you are a little bit more scared than usual,” the 37-year-old said.

“I hope to have the chance to be practising next week and to play Melbourne. Honestly, I am not 100 percent sure of anything now,” he added.

Nadal, who took most of 2023 off after suffering an injury at last year’s Australian Open, underwent surgery on his left hip during his time away from the tour.

The former World No. 1 has also seen his ranking slip to 672 while rival Novak Djokovic has passed him in the Grand Slam title race with 24 to his name.

Nadal stressed he did not come into the Brisbane tournament expecting to win, and hinted that even the Australian Open was too soon for him. “In an ideal world, it is just the muscle supercharged after a few days of effort and a very tough match,” Nadal said, adding that he had been very cautious when talking about his comeback. “That is why I’m talking all the time that my goal is to try to be competitive in a few months.”

Later on Friday, Nadal, the 2009 and 2022 Australian Open champion, said he would undergo tests on his injury in the coming days. “This is part of the process that I am going through. I had a small sensation, not a good one, in a similar place where I had the surgery, but it’s too early to say anything,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Hopefully it’s a charged muscle and in the next days I’ll make some more tests. If it’s only a charged muscle it’s been a very positive week.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Brisbane International /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal suffers injury worry before Australian Open
    AFP
  2. Brazil sacks Diniz as coach, Dorival Jr likely replacement
    Reuters
  3. India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Brisbane International: Nadal beaten in quarterfinals of comeback tournament
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nadal suffers injury worry before Australian Open
    AFP
  2. Russian tennis player Vladislav Ivanov gets four-year ban for refusing doping test
    AP
  3. Brisbane International: Nadal beaten in quarterfinals of comeback tournament
    AFP
  4. Zverev beats Tsitsipas to help Germany into United Cup semis
    Reuters
  5. Rybakina, Azarenka and Sabalenka advance to Brisbane International semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal suffers injury worry before Australian Open
    AFP
  2. Brazil sacks Diniz as coach, Dorival Jr likely replacement
    Reuters
  3. India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Brisbane International: Nadal beaten in quarterfinals of comeback tournament
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment