Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

French Open 2024: If Zverev beats Nadal, it would just be the fourth defeat in 116 matches for the Spaniard at Roland Garros.

Published : May 27, 2024 07:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) faces Germany’s Alexander Zverev (right) in the first round of French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: Spain's Rafael Nadal (left) faces Germany's Alexander Zverev (right) in the first round of French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) faces Germany’s Alexander Zverev (right) in the first round of French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES

Fourteen-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal begins his campaign at Roland Garros, Paris, this year with a first-round clash against fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev on Monday.

Preview

The last time Nadal and Zverev faced each other was during the semifinals of the same Major two years ago. What was turning out to be an absolute thriller ended abruptly with an unfortunate injury for Zverev at that time.

Two years later, the two players will meet again but in different circumstances. Zverev is close to being back to his level before that ankle injury. He arrived in Paris after winning the Italian Open. On the other hand, the 37-year-old Nadal has mostly been away from professional tennis since sustaining a hip injury at the Australian Open last season.

READ | Why Rafael Nadal will not have a farewell ceremony at Roland Garros this year

He made his comeback in Brisbane but another injury forced him to skip the Australian Open and delayed his return till the clay season began. He played in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome and has a 5-3 win-loss record on the surface before coming to the French capital for what will be his 19th campaign at Roland Garros.

Nadal is ranked 275th in the world and is unseeded at a Major for the first time since Australian Open in 2005.

If Zverev beats Nadal, it would just be the fourth defeat in 116 matches for the Spaniard at the French Open but the earliest one. He has never failed to reach at least the fourth round in Paris.

When and where to watch?

French Open 2024 first-round clash between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev is set to begin around 6PM IST on Monday, May 27. You can watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Head-to-head record

Head-to-head record

Played:10 | Nadal: 7 | Zverev: 3

Nadal and Zverev have faced each other 10 times on the ATP Tour. Their first meeting took place in the round of 16 at Indian Wells in 2016 where the Spaniard won 6-7(8), 6-0, 7-5. In their latest meeting, Nadal led 7-6(8), 6-6 during the semifinals at French Open two years ago when Zverev twisted his ankle and was forced to retire.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2022 FRENCH OPEN SEMIFINAL NADAL 7-6(8), 6-6, retd.
2021 ITALIAN OPEN QUARTERFINAL NADAL 6-3, 6-4
2021 MADRID OPEN QUARTERFINAL ZVEREV 6-4, 6-4
2020 PARIS MASTERS SEMIFINAL ZVEREV 6-4, 7-5
2019 ATP FINALS ROUND ROBIN ZVEREV 6-2, 6-4
2018 ITALIAN OPEN FINAL NADAL 6-1, 1-6, 6-3
2018 DAVIS CUP WORLD GROUP QUARTERFINAL NADAL 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
2017 MONTE-CARLO MASTERS ROUND OF 16 NADAL 6-1, 6-1
2017 AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND OF 32 NADAL 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2
2016 INDIAN WELLS MASTERS ROUND OF 16 NADAL 6-7(8), 6-0, 7-5

