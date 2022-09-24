Rafael Nadal on Saturday withdrew from Laver Cup due to personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie.

Nadal had featured in an emotional farewell match for Swiss maestro Roger Federer in London on Friday night. The Spaniard teamed up with Federer for a doubles match for Team Europe. The duo, however, went down 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 in two hours and 13 minutes to Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe as Federer drew curtains on an epochal career.

Nadal was left teary-eyed as Federer made his post-match comments.

Nadal has played only five singles matches after withdrawing ahead of the Wimbledon semifinal with an abdominal injury, earlier this year. He then suffered an early exit from the US Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had the opportunity to reclaim the world no. 1 ranking at the US Open but fell short when he was beaten by Tiafoe in the fourth round.