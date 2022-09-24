Tennis

Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup after doubles match with Federer

Laver Cup 2022: Rafael Nadal will be replaced by Cameron Norrie in Team Europe after the Spaniard withdrew due to personal reasons post his doubles match with the retiring Roger Federer.

Team Sportstar
24 September, 2022 14:06 IST
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup after featuring in Roger Federer’s final match before retirement in London.

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup after featuring in Roger Federer’s final match before retirement in London. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal on Saturday withdrew from Laver Cup due to personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie.

Nadal had featured in an emotional farewell match for Swiss maestro Roger Federer in London on Friday night. The Spaniard teamed up with Federer for a doubles match for Team Europe. The duo, however, went down 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 in two hours and 13 minutes to Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe as Federer drew curtains on an epochal career.

Nadal was left teary-eyed as Federer made his post-match comments.

Nadal has played only five singles matches after withdrawing ahead of the Wimbledon semifinal with an abdominal injury, earlier this year. He then suffered an early exit from the US Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had the opportunity to reclaim the world no. 1 ranking at the US Open but fell short when he was beaten by Tiafoe in the fourth round.

An emotional Roger Federer sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match.

An emotional Roger Federer sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match. | Photo Credit: Kin Cheung

