Laver Cup Day 2 Live Updates: Berrettini, replacing Federer, beats Auger-Aliassime; Team Europe leads 4-2

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day two of the Laver Cup 2022. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the O2 Arena in London.

CAMERON NORRIE (TEAM EUROPE) 0 TAYLOR FRITZ (TEAM WORLD) 1

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Norrie* 0-1 Fritz

Norrie to serve first. Fritz wins the first point with a crosscourt forehand winner. Goes for the same in the next rally and sends it wide. Trouble for the Brit early on as Fritz has a break point chance at 40-30. Backhand from Norrie goes long and Fritz does get the break.

Next match in the day session - Cameron Norrie (Team Europe), the British alternate replacing Rafael Nadal, faces Taylor Fritz (Team World). The head-to-head record is 5-5.

Berrettini in the on-court interview - “I was really emotional. I told him (Federer) why we were crying, everybody was crying. The reason I chose to be a tennis player was because of him. He probably doesn’t know, but when I was a kid and he was in Rome, I was trying to sneak on the centre court as I did not have tickets.”

"The reason why I chose to be a tennis player was because of him."



The @rogerfederer effect explained by @MattBerrettini. #LaverCuppic.twitter.com/ON9Cx2SVeh — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022

MATTEO BERRETTINI (TEAM EUROPE) 7 (13) 4 FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME (TEAM WORLD) 6 (11) 6

Matteo Berrettini beats Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (11), 4-6, [10-7] in two hours 16 minutes to earn two points and put Team Europe ahead 4-2.

MATCH TIEBREAK

Two cracking forehand down the line winners (both at more than 100mph) from Berrettini and he is up by a mini-break at 4-2 going into the change of ends. A double fault from the Canadian and he trails 2-5. A wide ace into the ad court from the Italian to go 6-2 ahead. A big first serve down the T followed by an inside-out forehand but the Italian tops it all with a beautiful crosscourt forehand drop shot to go 7-2 up. FAA breaks Berrettini’s run of five consecutive points with a big wide serve into the ad court. Loopy forehand shots from the Canadian and Berrettini eventually overhits a forehand return - the Italian still leads 7-4. Berrettini overcooks the forehand down the line - leads 8-5 but it is the Canadian’s serve for the next two points. T serve from FAA, heavy forehand return from the Italian - 8-6. Body serve from the Canadian wins yet another point and he trails 7-8. Berrettini with the serve for the next two points and a potential chance to close this match. A 134mph wide serve into the ad court and the Italian has two match points at 9-7. Inside-out forehand from FAA goes wide and Berrettini wins the match tiebreak 10-7 to put Team Europe ahead 4-2!

SECOND SET (* denotes server)

Berrettini 4-6 Auger-Aliassime*

FAA to serve for the set and level things up. Backhand lob from Berrettini lands just long. The Canadian goes up 30-0 with a T ace. Big serve down the T followed by a forehand winner down the line to earn three set points. As the clock touches the two-hour mark, it is one-set apiece after Berrettini hits an inside-out forehand wide. A 10-point tiebreak to decide the winner of this contest.

Berrettini* 4-5 Auger-Aliassime

Berrettini serving to stay in the set. Forehand error from the Italian to give away the opening point. Follows it up with a wide ace into the ad court. Wide serve into the deuce followed by a forehand into the deuce court, wrongfooting the Canadian who was moving to the other side. Berrettini holds as FAA hits a backhand slice into the net.

Berrettini 3-5 Auger-Aliassime*

FAA rushes to the net and cuts the time Berrettini could get for the return with strong forehands - 40-15. A missed overhead from the Canadian - 40-30. Wide serve into the ad court and gets a heavy backhand return from the Italian.

Berrettini* 3-4 Auger-Aliassime

Big serving from Berrettini. Love hold. Quickly done.

Berrettini 2-4 Auger-Aliassime*

A forehand pass from FAA followed by a forehand error from the Italian - Felix up 30-0. Backhand slice into the drop from Berrettini and he goes down 0-40. A double fault from FAA. T serve from FAA, Berrettini gets the return in but the Canadian sends the inside-out forehand wide. Wide serve into the ad court to close the game for Felix.

Berrettini* 2-3 Auger-Aliassime

Berrettini goes 40-0 up in no time. Fumbles a forehand to give a point away. Lovely forehand pass from the centre of the baseline from FAA to make it 30-40. A failed drop shot from the Canadian and Berrettini holds.

Berrettini 1-3 Auger-Aliassime*

Love hold for FAA to consolidate the break.

Berrettini* 1-2 Auger-Aliassime

A backhand crosscourt pass of the highest quality from Berrettini - dipped perfectly in time. And FAA replies with the same shot in the next rally. Talk about response! Two break point chances for FAA as he hits a dipping forehand pass from the baseline to Berrettini’s backhand at the net. FAA gets the break of serve as the Italian hits a forehand into the net.

Berrettini 1-1 Auger-Aliassime*

FAA to serve. Great defensive lob from Berrettini to push FAA back but ends up hitting a forehand down the line long - 15-all. T ace from FAA takes him to 30-15. Some nervous moments at 40-30 but FAA manages to close the game as Berrettini sends the long long.

Berrettini* 1-0 Auger-Aliassime

Berrettini to serve first in the second set. Begins with a love hold.

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

TIEBREAK (Berrettini 13-11 Auger-Aliassime)

FAA wins the opening point with a well-time overhead smash. The Canadian gets the mini-break as he attacks Berrettini’s second serve with a backhand down the line and goes 2-0 up. Berrettini opens his account in the tiebreaker as the Canadian hits a backhand into the net. Unforced error from FAA - a forehand into the net on a short ball. A double fault from the Canadian and it is Berrettini who now has a mini-break at 3-2. The Italian serves a wide ace into the ad court to go 4-2 up at the change of ends. A thunderbolt of a serve down the T from Berrettini - 5-2. A forehand into the net and backhand down the line going wide, Berrettini loses both points on the Canadian’s serve but at 5-4, he has two serves of his own. Gritty stuff from FAA to hang in and get a shot deep into the backhand corner of the Italian who hit the return into the net - 5-all. Wide serve into the deuce court from Berrettini and FAA’s forehand return down the line goes wide. Set point for Berrettini on the Canadian’s serve. Crosscourt exchange between the two and it is the Italian who sends a backhand slice long - 6-all. Team Europe unsuccessfully challenges the call. Another change of ends. A forehand down the line from FAA lands into the net after an 18-shot rally, longest of the set. Big error as Berrettini gets second set point but this time, on his own serve. Wide serve into the ad court from Berrettini, the Canadian gets the backhand crosscourt in, the Italian goes for forehand down the line but FAA hits a gorgeous forehand crosscourt pass to save another set point. FAA goes for an inside-out forehand but the ball takes a deflection off the tape and goes wide. Third set point for Berrettini with FAA serving. Second serve, on the body, and the Italian hits the backhand into the net - 8-all. Wide serve into the deuce court from Felix and forehand return from Berrettini lands into the net. First set point for FAA at 9-8 with Berrettini serving. Second serve, on the body from Berrettini and FAA hits the crosscourt backhand wide - 9-all with ANOTHER change of ends. Wide ace into the deuce court from Berrettini - 10-9 and a fourth set point with FAA serving. Backhand pass from the Italian goes just beyond the baseline, much to the relief of the Canadian - 10-all. FAA overcooks the forehand to go down 10-11 and Berrettini gets a fifth set point with a chance to serve for it. The Canadian saves it yet again as Berrettini hits a backhand slice into the net - 11-all. A running forehand into the net from FAA and it is a sixth set point for Berrettini who goes 12-11 up with the Canadian to serve. Stunning defending from Berrettini and eventually, FAA puts the forehand volley into the net to concede the set.

Berrettini* 6-6 Auger-Aliassime

FAA gets a deep forehand return right at Berrettini’s feet after a wide serve into the deuce court from the Italian. Berrettini hits the forehand long in reply. A clutch backhand volley to go 30-15 from Berrettini after FAA sends a dipping crosscourt backhand. Overhead volley in response to a backhand lob from the Canadian - Berrettini leads 40-15. Big serve up the T from the Italian, follows it up with a forehand down the line but a well controlled backhand from the Canadian goes over Berrettini and the ball lands inside the baseline. Nevertheless, Berrettini finishes the point with a crosscourt forehand volley to send the opening set into a tiebreak.

Berrettini 5-6 Auger-Aliassime*

Big serve up the T from Auger-Aliassime gets a heavy backhand return from the Italian. A double fault from the Canadian - 30-15. Wide serve into the ad court followed by a forehand down the line - Auger-Aliassime up 40-15. T serve from the man in red and Berrettini’s backhand lands into the net.

Berrettini* 5-5 Auger-Aliassime

Berrettini serving to stay in the set. T ace from the Italian to make it 15-all after a slice backhand went long on the opening point. Felix does well to force Berrettini to the right before going for the inside-out forehand on the other side but misses the line by a whisker. A powerful inside-out forehand from the Italian and no chance for Felix to send it back across the net - 40-15. Drop shot from Berrettini, the Canadian reaches in time and hits a forehand lob but the Italian hits the backhand crosscourt volley into the net. Unforced error from Felix - crosscourt forehand goes wide.

Berrettini 4-5 Auger-Aliassime*

Another unforced error from Felix - a misguided forehand down the line - 15-all. Wide serve into the deuce court from Felix and Berrettini’s stretched forehand return goes long. Second serve, on the body, and Berrettini hits the backhand down the line wide. Easy hold for the Canadian as Berrettini hits a forehand down the line into the net.

Berrettini* 4-4 Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime moves quickly to hit an inside-out forehand on the Italian’s second serve but sends it wide. Wide ace into the deuce court - Berrettini up 30-15. Auger-Aliassime keeps peppering Berrettini backhand before switching to forehand down the line and drawing a heavy return from the Italian - 30-all. Big serve up the T and Auger-Aliassime’s backhand return goes wide. Same strategy from the Canadian - attacks the Italian’s backhand but this time, comes in and gets the second overhead smash right - deuce. Unforced error from Auger-Aliassime - crosscourt backhand goes way wide. A 133mph body serve from Berrettini and Auger-Aliassime’s awkward backhand return lands into the alley.

Berrettini 3-4 Auger-Aliassime*

Auger-Aliassime responds with a love hold of his own. Things on serve at the moment.

Berrettini* 3-3 Auger-Aliassime

Strong service game for the Italian. Berrettini holds to love.

Berrettini 2-3 Auger-Aliassime*

Big first serve down the T followed by a forehand volley down the line - Auger-Aliassime up 15-0. Delightful forehand volley from Felix, lands very close to the net and thus allows the Italian no chance to send it across. Crosscourt overhead smash and the Canadian is up 40-0. Body serve from the Canadian works nicely as Berrettini makes a mess of the backhand.

Berrettini* 2-2 Auger-Aliassime

Too much height on the drop shot from Berrettini allows Felix the time to reach the net and hit a beautiful crosscourt winner. T serve and Auger-Aliassime’s backhand return lands into the net - Berrettini up 40-30. Backhand slice into the net from the Italian - deuce. An ace wide into the deuce court - call challenged successfully by Auger-Aliassime and overturned. And now Berrettini challenges the Canadian’s return correctly as the ball landed well beyond the baseline - advantage Berrettini. Overcooked forehand from Berrettini and it is deuce again. Break point opportunity for Auger-Aliassime as Berrettini hits a crosscourt backhand wide. Auger-Aliassime does well to return a 134mph first serve but hits a heavy backhand shortly - deuce again. Berrettini turns the defense into offense by following up his crosscourt backhand with a forehand down the line which forces out a heavy forehand in reply from the Canadian - advantage Berrettini. Berrettini holds as the Canadian hits a forehand long.

Berrettini 1-2 Auger-Aliassime*

Auger-Aliassime goes 40-0 up in no time. Overhits the forehand down the line to waste one game point but makes up for it with a T serve bringing a heavy backhand return from the Italian.

Berrettini* 1-1 Auger-Aliassime

Big serve down the middle from Berrettini draws a heavy return from the Canadian. Body serve into the ad court followed by an inside-out forehand which lands just wide - 15-all. A cracker of a T ace - 130mph. An unforced error on the forehand from Felix - overhits it and sends it wide. Wide serve into the deuce court and Felix’s forehand return hits the net. Berrettini holds.

Berrettini 0-1 Auger-Aliassime*

Felix to serve first. Second serve up the T and Berrettini’s backhand return lands into the net. Follows it up with a double fault - 15-all. A 125mph first serve up the T and the Italian barely gets his racquet on the ball. And another T serve brings same result - Felix up 40-15. An ace wide into the deuce court to finish the game.

5:45PM IST - Here we go. First match of the day - Matteo Berrettini (Team Europe) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Team World).

More must-see tennis awaits on Saturday.



The first match of the day is a re-match from a 2021 #LaverCup classic: pic.twitter.com/Ltyj8PDGwh — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022

5:38PM IST - And here comes Team Europe led by Bjorn Borg. Vice-captain Thomas Enqvist. Players - Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and two new faces - Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie who replace Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, Federer is still here to support the team.

5:35PM IST - Day two begins with the introduction of captains and players of both teams. First up, Team World led by captain John McEnroe. Vice-captain - Patrick McEnroe, Players - Jack Sock, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex De Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Tommy Paul (alternate)

5:20PM IST - Live action is about to begin. Till then, here is the full transcript of Roger Federer’s final on-court interview - “It’s been an amazing journey, would do it all over again”

5:10PM IST - ICYMI, here are the highlights from Day 1

Day session

Night session

5PM IST - In case you don’t know much about Laver Cup, here’s a guide that will tell you everything - format, team lineups, previous editions and more.

4:50PM IST - Here’s the complete lineup for day two

With Team Europe and Team World all tied up, Day 2 promises more must-see tennis.#LaverCup | @CreditSuissepic.twitter.com/PoJnCHPALy — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022

4:40PM IST - Goodbyes are always tough. However, the show must go on. Day one of the Laver Cup was all about watching legend Roger Federer playing tennis for one final time and while he did not win the match, the result in this particular situation was irrelevant.

Day two is different. Both teams mean business and since each win provides two points, every match will be fiercely contested. Live action of day session begins at 5:30PM IST. Stay tuned for the build-up!

PREVIEW

Laver Cup 2022 resumes on Saturday with two of the biggest superstars of the sport out of the competition. While the Swiss maestro Roger Federer retired from professional tennis, his long-time rival Spaniard Rafael Nadal has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

Federer played the final match of his career partnering Nadal in a 6-4, 6-7 (2), [9-11] loss to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday. Federer and Nadal will be replaced by Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie for the rest of the competition.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas gave Team Europe a perfect start by winning their respective singles matches during the day session. However, Team World bounced back during the night session with Alex De Minaur defeating Andy Murray followed by the doubles win of Tiafoe and Sock to level the score at 2-2 at the end of day two.

When and where to watch?

Day two matches of the Laver Cup 2022 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv from 5:30PM IST on Saturday.