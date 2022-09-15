Roger Federer announced that he will be retiring from competitive tennis after the Laver Cup, set to start next week. The decision made Laver Cup the centre stage for the swansong of a player who went on to become one of the greatest players of the sport ever.

Ahead of the tournament, here is everything that you need to know about Laver Cup 2022.

When is Laver Cup 2022?

The Laver Cup 2022 tournament is scheduled to take place from September 23-25 at the 02 Arena in London, England.

Which teams will play in the Laver Cup 2022?

Team Europe – Roger Federer (Switzerland), Rafael Nadal (Spain), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Andy Murray (Great Britain), Casper Ruud (Norway), Stefanos Tstitsipas (Greece)

Captain: Bjorn Borg, Vice Captain: Thomas Enqvist

Team World – Frances Tiafoe (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), Alex de Minaur (Australia), Jack Sock (USA)

Captain: John McEnroe, Vice Captain: Patrick McEnroe

2022 Laver Cup Timings

⦿ Friday 23 September: 5:30pm, Match 1 (singles), followed by Match 2 (singles)

Saturday 24 September: 11:30pm, Match 7 (singles), followed by Match 8 (doubles) ⦿ Sunday 25 September: 12pm, Match 9 (doubles), followed by Match 10 (singles), Match 11 (singles), Match 12 (singles) and a Decider, Match 13 (doubles) if points are even

What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is a hard-court tennis tournament played between Team Europe and Team World.

Named after Australian tennis great, Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was started in 2017 and it involves six players from Team Europe and Team World.

This year, the Laver Cup would witness the big four of the tennis world-Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray come together to represent Team Europe.

After today's announcement, it is clear that tennis fans might not see these four superstars in action together once again, for some time in the future.

Which teams have won the Laver Cup?

⦿ 2021 – Boston, USA – Team Europe

2018 – Chicago, USA – Team Europe ⦿ 2017 – Prague, Czech Republic – Team Europe

What is the format of the Laver Cup 2022?

Five sessions are scheduled over three days between September 23-25.

Every match is played in a best-of-three sets format where in the case of a split set, the third set is going to be a 10-point match tie-breaker.

Every player in the tournament would have to compete in a minimum of one singles match in the first two days of the tournament, and a maximum of two in three days.

Four of the six players on each side have to play doubles.

A particular doubles combination cannot be played more than once barring the decider on Day 3 if the scores are tied (12-12).

The winning team in Laver Cup will have to get to 13 points.

If the scores are level 12 matches, then a decider has to be played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak.

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022?

Laver Cup will be live telecast on Sony Network in India, while it will live streamed on Sony LIV.