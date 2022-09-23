Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Roger Federer’s last-ever professional tennis match during the Laver Cup 2022. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the O2 Arena in London.

ANDY MURRAY (TEAM EUROPE) 7 ALEX DE MINAUR (TEAM WORLD) 5

SECOND SET (* denotes server)

Murray* 1-2 De Minaur

Net comes into play again - goes De Minaur’s way this time as the Australian’s backhand return hits the top of the net and drops dead on Murray’s side of the court. A double fault from the Brit and he is down 15-30. Wide serve into the deuce court, forehand down the line and an inside-out forehand - Murray wins the point and goes 40-30 up. De Minaur sees Murray standing well behind the baseline and ends the point with a simple drop shot - deuce. Crosscourt forehand from Murray goes wide and De Minaur has a break point. Another double fault from Murray and De Minaur gets the early break.

Murray 1-1 De Minaur*

De Minaur quickly closes his service game to make it 1-1.

Murray* 1-0 De Minaur

Murray to serve first. Exceptional work from De Minaur to track Murray’s lob and then turn around to hit an inside-out forehand which draws a backhand error from the Brit - 15-all. De Minaur twice avoids the passing shot with backhand volleys but the Brit eventually hits the forehand pass to take the point. A thunderous crosscourt forehand pass from De Minaur but Murray gets in a perfect forehand volley to close the game.

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Murray 7-5 De Minaur*

Murray with a chance after a glorious crosscourt backhand pass to go 30-15 up on the Australian’s serve. Drop shot from Murray lands wide - 30-all. Ball goes flying off Murray’s racquet after the Brit looks to go for the crosscourt forehand. Backhand into the net from De Minaur after a flat down the line forehand from Murray - deuce. Game point for De Minaur as Murray’a backhand return does not rise enough. Murray with another moment of magic - a brilliant backhand passing shot from De Minaur but Murray replies with a stunning crosscourt half volley - deuce again. A bit of fortune helps Murray - backhand return takes a deflection off the top of the tape, De Minaur who was rushing in just managed to send the ball over the net but Murray won the point with a crosscourt forehand pass. Murray saves another game point as De Minaur’s backhand slice from the net goes wide. This has been a long deuce game. A SET POINT for Murray as De Minaur sends the forehand long. De Minaur, somehow, saves it as Murray defended as well as he could but eventually hit a backhand into the net. A crosscourt forehand drop shot from Murray after sticking De Minaur to the baseline. Another set point for the Brit. What an anticlimactic end to this gruelling set as De Minaur commits a double fault!

Murray* 6-5 De Minaur

A perfect serve up the T from Murray to go 30-15 up. Wide serve into the ad court from Murray, De Minaur gets the backhand return in the middle and the Brit hits the forehand into the net- 30-all. Murray gets the overhead smash right to go 40-30 up. No easy points from De Minaur and Murray is feeling it as he hits a crosscourt forehand into the net - deuce. Murray does well to get the forehand volley in against De Minaur’s backhand pass and the Australian hits the backhand into the net. A forehand into the net from De Minaur and Murray holds.

Murray 5-5 De Minaur*

De Minaur to serve to stay in the set. Two backhand errors from Murray and the Australian is 30-0 up. Crosscourt forehand from Murray lands wide. Another heavy forehand from Murray. De Minaur holds.

Murray* 5-4 De Minaur

Serve down the middle from Murray and De Minaur’s backhand return goes long. Wide serve into the ad court from Murray and it is an ace - 30-0. Second serve from Murray, De Minaur hits the backhand return and Murray’s inside-out forehand hits the net. Heavy crosscourt backhand from De Minaur and Murray has a game point at 40-30. Wide serve into the ad court, De Minaur gets the backhand return in and then runs to the opposite end to hit a lob which forces Murray to hit the overhead and the Brit hits it into the net. Another chance goes for Murray as he serves wide into the ad court and follows it up with a forehand down the line which lands long - deuce again. Serve down the T and De Minaur’s backhand return lands beyond the baseline. Murray holds as De Minaur errs on the backhand again.

Murray 4-4 De Minaur*

Body serve from De Minaur and Murray’s backhand return goes wide. Heavy forehand from Murray lands beyond the baseline. A five-shot rally ends with De Minaur hitting the inside-out forehand wide - 30-15. The ball stays low and Murray’s backhand slice lands at the bottom of the net. Unforced error from De Minaur as he hits one forehand into the net while looking to go down the line. Second serve allows Murray to get into the rally and backhand from the Aussie lands long - deuce. Chance for Murray. De Minaur has a game point but not for long as Murray hits a 91mph crosscourt forehand winner - deuce again. A double fault from the Australian and it is a break point opportunity for Murray. A 119mph T ace from De Minaur, talk about response! Another T ace from the Australian to close the game.

Murray* 4-3 De Minaur

A mistimed backhand volley from Murray goes wide. Wide serve into the ad court from Murray to make it 15-all. Backhand slice from Murray goes into the alley. T serve from the Brit and the Australian’s forehand return is long. Another serve down the middle and De Minaur’s backhand return goes wide. Murray holds. The local favourite looks absolutely pumped up for this fight.

Murray 3-3 De Minaur*

A masterclass in defending from Andy Murray. Wide serve in the deuce court from De Minaur. He then forced Murray to the opposite end. However, Murray hustled like anything while keeping the point alive with a lob before another lob from the Brit landed bang on the baseline. The Brit ended the point with a crosscourt backhand volley winner. Three break points for Murray as De Minaur hits a backhand into the net to go 0-40 down. A heavy inside-out forehand from the Aussie and we are back on serve!

Murray* 2-3 De Minaur

Murray begins with a doubles fault, his second of the match. However, the former World No. 1 follows it up by winning the next four points to close the game.

Murray 1-3 De Minaur*

De Minaur goes 40-0 up in no time. Murray manages to get the forehand return right at De Minaur’s feet and draws a heavy backhand from the Aussie. Murray saves another game point as he goes for the forehand pass and De Minaur, who was in position, his the volley wide. Incredible backhand shot mid-rally from Murray to make it deuce. Forehand pass from Murray to earn a break point. Another pass from the Brit, this time from the backhand but it lands just wide. Deuce again. Body serve from De Minaur followed by another forehand down the line before finishing it with a forehand volley. De Minaur’s forehand takes a deflection off the top of the tape and the ball lands on Murray’s side. De Minaur holds.

Murray* 1-2 De Minaur

Serve out wide on the ad court from Murray but De Minaur successfully challenges the call. Nevertheless, love hold for Murray.

Murray 0-2 De Minaur*

De Minaur consolidates the break while losing just one point in the process. Excellent start for the Aussie.

Murray* 0-1 De Minaur

Murray to serve first. De Minaur overhits a forehand to give Murray the first point. The Brit returns the favour with a double fault. Follows it up with an ace. Murray keeps himself in the rally with a couple of well-timed lob shots but the Aussie eventually ends it with an overhead smash. Murray hits the forehand into the net and it is deuce. Break point opportunity for De Minaur straight away as Murray hits a forehand wide. De Minaur gets the early break with a crosscourt forehand winner from the net!

11:45PM IST: Coin toss for Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur match is done. The Australian wins the toss and chooses to receive. It’s a contest between two Laver Cup debutants.

11:40PM IST: For the spectators who weren’t there during the day session, another chance to see the full squads of both teams as the players are introduced one by one.

11:30PM IST: It’s time for the third singles match of the day - Andy Murray for Team Europe against Team World’s Alex De Minaur.

11:15PM IST: Federer will retire as the oldest man to become World No. 1 (36 in 2018) and with the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 (237 from 2004-08).

11:05PM IST: F ederer’s record in doubles matches involving Nadal

Indian Wells Masters (2004) - Round of 16 - Rafael Nadal/Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Roger Federer/Yves Allegro (Switzerland) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Rome Masters (2007) - Round of 32 - Rafael Nadal/Carlos Moya (Spain) beat Roger Federer/Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Indian Wells Masters (2011) - Semifinal - Roger Federer/Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Rafael Nadal/Marc Lopez (Spain) 7-5, 6-3

International Tennis Premier League (2015) - Rafael Nadal/Rohan Bopanna (Indian Aces) beat Roger Federer/Marin Cilic (UAE Royals) 6-4

Laver Cup (2017) - Second Doubles - Rafael Nadal/Roger Federer (Team Europe) beat Sam Querrey/Jack Sock (Team World) 6-4, 1-6, [10-5]

Match for Africa (2020) - Roger Federer/Bill Gates beat Rafael Nadal/Trevor Noah 6-4

10:55PM IST: Federer’s record in doubles in Laver Cup

Having featured in five doubles contests, Federer has a win-loss record of 2-3.

On the only occasion he had paired up with Nadal - 2017 - Team Europe ended up beating Sam Querrey and Sock in three sets. The team of Djokovic and Federer lost its match to Sock and Kevin Anderson in three sets in Laver Cup 2018.

10:45PM IST: The stage is set for the ‘Last Dance’ of one of the greatest champions of the sporting world. Roger Federer will say goodbye to tennis after partnering Rafael Nadal in the first doubles match of this year’s Laver Cup. That match will be preceeded by a singles tie between Andy Murray and Alex Di Minaur. Live action begins at 11:30PM IST. Stay tuned for all the build-up!

I've done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who's coming tonight. pic.twitter.com/lmPWTNzjbn — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 23, 2022

PREVIEW

The night session on day one of the Laver Cup will see Roger Federer in action for one last time as the Swiss maestro will partner his long-time rival Rafael Nadal in doubles for Team Europe against Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Team Europe leads 2-0 after Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas won their respective singles match.

The third singles match of the day will be between Andy Murray of Team Europe and Alex De Minaur of Team World which will take place before the doubles match.

When and where to watch?

The night session of the Laver Cup 2022 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv from 11:30PM IST on Friday.