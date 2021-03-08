Tennis Tennis Ramanathan beaten by Bublik in the first round of the Qatar Open Ankita Raina, who had earlier trumped former world No. 5 Sara Errani, lost to Leonie Kung of Switzerland. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 08 March, 2021 20:32 IST Ramanathan collected 12 ATP points and pocketed $11,270 for qualifying to the main draw of the Qatar Open. - Getty Images Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 08 March, 2021 20:32 IST Qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha on Monday, which boasts of a prize money of $890,920For his fine effort in making the main draw, Ramkumar collected 12 ATP points and pocketed $11,270.Meanwhile, Ankita Raina was outplayed 6-0, 6-1 by the 158th ranked Leonie Kung of Switzerland in the second and final qualifying round of the WTA tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.ALSO READ | Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by WimbledonAnkita, who had beaten former world No.5 Sara Errani in the first qualifying round, collected 12 WTA points and $1,950 for her effort.In doubles, Ankita will partner Paula Kania-Chodun of Poland and take on wild cards Eugenie Bouchard of Canada and Coco Vandeweghe of the US.The results: $890,920 ATP, Doha, QatarSingles (first round): Alexander Bublik (Kaz) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2.$235,238 WTA, Guadalajara, MexicoQualifying singles (second and final round): Leonie Kung (Sui) bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.