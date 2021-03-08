Ramanathan beaten by Bublik in the first round of the Qatar Open

Qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha on Monday, which boasts of a prize money of $890,920



For his fine effort in making the main draw, Ramkumar collected 12 ATP points and pocketed $11,270.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina was outplayed 6-0, 6-1 by the 158th ranked Leonie Kung of Switzerland in the second and final qualifying round of the WTA tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Ankita, who had beaten former world No.5 Sara Errani in the first qualifying round, collected 12 WTA points and $1,950 for her effort.



In doubles, Ankita will partner Paula Kania-Chodun of Poland and take on wild cards Eugenie Bouchard of Canada and Coco Vandeweghe of the US.