Ramkumar reaches pre-quarters of the €44,820 Challenger tournament

Qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Ernests Gulbis of Latvia 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in France on Tuesday.

In another Challenger, sixth seed Sumit Nagal beat Nicolas Alvarez of Peru 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The results: