Ramkumar-Qureshi pair loses in Newport ATP doubles

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi pair was beaten in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by the Japanese pair of Yoshihito Nishioka and Yasutaka Uchiyama

Newport 14 July, 2021 20:59 IST

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan. (FILE PHOTO)   -  GETTY IMAGES

Ramkumar Ramanathan, in partnership with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan, was beaten 1-6, 7-5, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by the Japanese pair of Yoshihito Nishioka and Yasutaka Uchiyama in the $535,535 ATP tennis tournament on grass here on Tuesday.

Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Bruno Pujol Navarro (Esp) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

