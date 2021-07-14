Tennis Tennis Ramkumar-Qureshi pair loses in Newport ATP doubles Ramkumar Ramanathan and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi pair was beaten in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by the Japanese pair of Yoshihito Nishioka and Yasutaka Uchiyama Team Sportstar Newport 14 July, 2021 20:59 IST India's Ramkumar Ramanathan. (FILE PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Newport 14 July, 2021 20:59 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan, in partnership with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan, was beaten 1-6, 7-5, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by the Japanese pair of Yoshihito Nishioka and Yasutaka Uchiyama in the $535,535 ATP tennis tournament on grass here on Tuesday.Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Bruno Pujol Navarro (Esp) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :