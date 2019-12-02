Tennis Tennis Ramkumar Ramanathan to compete for Australian Open wild card Ramkumar will be the third best ranked player to compete in the Australian Open wild card play-off. Sasi Mukund is the other Indian player in the main event. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 20:56 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan, ranked 176, will compete for the Australian Open wild card in Zhuhai, China. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 20:56 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan will be the third best ranked player at 176 to compete in the Australian Open wild card play-off, scheduled to be staged in Zhuhai, China, from December 3 to 8.Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei and Tatsuma Ito of Japan are the better ranked players at 128 and 148 respectively. Sasi Kumar Mukund, ranked 271, is the other Indian player in the main event.Sidharth Rawat and Arjun Kadhe will play each other in the qualifying event on Tuesday, in search of a main draw berth. Twelve players will be joined by four qualifiers in the main draw.Arjun Kadhe is scheduled to compete for the doubles wild card in partnership with Ramkumar Ramanathan. The Indian pair is expected to be seeded No.2, behind the Korean team of Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-Kyu.In the concurrently held junior event, the 499th ranked Aaryan Zaveri is the only Indian entry. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.