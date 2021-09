Spain Challenger tournament: Balaji, Ramkumar in doubles quarterfinals

Sriram Balaji in partnership with Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Fabian Fallert and Piotr Matuszewski 6-2, 6-1 to make the doubles quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain.



In the ITF men’s event in Germany, Manish Sureshkumar reached the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Matthew Romios of Australia.

