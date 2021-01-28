Tennis Tennis Challenger tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan shines in first round Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Ernesto Escobedo of the US 7-6(6), 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey. Team Sportstar New Delhi 28 January, 2021 18:22 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Ernesto Escobedo of the US 7-6(6), 6-3 in the first round. - R. RAGU Team Sportstar New Delhi 28 January, 2021 18:22 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Ernesto Escobedo of the US 7-6(6), 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey.It was the first victory in three meetings for the 26-year-old Ramkumar, ranked 190 in the world, against the 24-year-old American. READ| Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal praise quarantine measures before Australian Open Two weeks ago, Ramkumar missed the Australian Open singles cut after losing to Chinese Taipei's Tung-Lin Wu in the second round of the qualifiers in Doha.READ| Andy Murray enters challenger event in Italy The results:€44,820 Challenger, Antalya, TurkeySingles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Ernesto Escobedo (US) 7-6(6), 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos