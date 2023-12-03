MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title

Ramkumar pocketed the winner’s cheque of US$ 3,200 and 25 ATP points afte winning the one-sided summit clash that lasted just 64 minutes.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 17:22 IST , KALABURAGI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ramkumar Ramanathan (left) and David Pichler (right).
Ramkumar Ramanathan (left) and David Pichler (right). | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri/KSLTA
infoIcon

Ramkumar Ramanathan (left) and David Pichler (right). | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri/KSLTA

Ramkumar Ramanathan of India clinched his third ITF title in a span of 57 days after beating Austrian David Pichler 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Kalaburagi Open at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Ramkumar pocketed the winner’s cheque of US$ 3,200 and 25 ATP points afte winning the one-sided summit clash that lasted just 64 minutes.

“It feels great to win back-to-back titles. My game is coming along good. I did play some of my best tennis in these last two weeks. The courts here didn’t suit my game initially, but I adapted to them very quickly,” said Ramkumar after the victory.

ALSO READ | Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match

After both the players held their serve for the first five games, Ramkumar made the first dent by breaking David’s serve in the sixth game and never looked back, dishing out some superb winners to capture the rest of the games and win the set 6-2.

Pichler showed the promise of a fightback in the second set when he held his serve losing just a point. However, Ramkumar forced his opponent to commit mistakes and himself came up with a couple of cross-court winners.

The only game Ramkumar struggled to hold his serve was the fifth, where the Indian Davis Cup team member didn’t find answers to Pichler’s down-the-line winners. With two breaks in the fourth and sixth game, Ramkumar signed off with an ace to win the title.

Related Topics

Ramkumar Ramanathan /

ITF /

ATP /

Davis Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Reuters
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tripura beats Mumbai by 53 runs in first List-A encounter
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Preview, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Retd Justice Khanwilkar to head Khel Ratna, Arjuna selection committee; Dhanraj, Akhil, Kamlesh in
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
  3. ITF Kalaburagi Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan to face Pichler in final
    PTI
  4. Frenchman Arthur Fils into Next Gen final
    AFP
  5. Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Reuters
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tripura beats Mumbai by 53 runs in first List-A encounter
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Preview, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Retd Justice Khanwilkar to head Khel Ratna, Arjuna selection committee; Dhanraj, Akhil, Kamlesh in
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment