Purav Raja through to doubles quarters in Rennes Challenger

Purav Raja in partnership with Adil Shamasdin of Canada reached the doubles quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over wild card entrants Quentin Gueydan and Mathis Moysan in the 46,600 Challenger tennis tournament in Rennes, France.

The second-seeded Indo-Canadian pair will play Teymuraz Gabashvili and Lukas Lacko in the quarterfinals.