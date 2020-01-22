Tennis Tennis Purav Raja through to doubles quarters in Rennes Challenger Purav Raja and his doubles partner Adil Shamasdin, seeded second, will play Teymuraz Gabashvili and Lukas Lacko in the quarterfinals. Team Sportstar New Delhi 22 January, 2020 21:00 IST Purav Raja is through to the doubles quarters of the €46,600 Challenger in Rennes. (File photo) - USA Today Team Sportstar New Delhi 22 January, 2020 21:00 IST Purav Raja in partnership with Adil Shamasdin of Canada reached the doubles quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over wild card entrants Quentin Gueydan and Mathis Moysan in the 46,600 Challenger tennis tournament in Rennes, France.The second-seeded Indo-Canadian pair will play Teymuraz Gabashvili and Lukas Lacko in the quarterfinals.The results€ 46,600 Challenger, Rennes, FranceDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Purav Raja bt Quentin Gueydan & Mathis Moysan (Fra) 7-5, 6-1.$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, EgyptSingles (first round): Dennis Uspensky (US) bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-3, 6-2; Mathieu Perchicot (Fra) bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-1, 6-2; Oleg Khotkov (Ukr) bt Taha Kapadia 7-6(0), 6-4.$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (first round): Marko Tepavac (Srb) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 6-3.$15,000 ITF men, Antalya, TurkeySingles (first round): Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Jonathan Eysseric (Fra) 6-4, 6-4.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Justin Eleveld (Ned) & Nitin Kumar Snha bt Umit Ege Cankus & Umut Kaan Yenilmez (Tur) 6-0, 6-2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.