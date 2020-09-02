Gasquet, Flipkens among 7 on stricter protocols at US Open

Three players who won matches at the US Open on Tuesday and one scheduled to play on Wednesday are among the seven entrants placed under stricter COVID-19 protocols after contact with Benoit Paire, only athlete to test positive for the coronavirus at the tournament, AP has learned.

Richard Gasquet, Gregoire Barrere and Ysaline Bonaventure played on Tuesday, while Kirsten Flipkens will take the court on Wednesday.

After17th seeded Frenchman Paire was taken out of the draw on Sunday because of his test result, contact tracing determined there were seven players who potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Monday, three players from France acknowledged their involvement- Kristina Mladenovic, who is seeded 30th in women’s singles; Adrian Mannarino, seeded 32nd in men’s singles; and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who is entered in men’s doubles.

The others are-

- Gasquet, a 34-year-old from France who is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist and eliminated Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the first round Tuesday night

- Barrere, a 26-year-old from France who beat Taro Daniel of Japan in four sets Tuesday to advance to a meeting against No. 10 Andrey Rublev on Thursday

- Bonaventure, a 26-year-old from Belgium who beat No. 25 Zhang Shuai of China in three sets on Tuesday

- Flipkens, a 34-year-old from Belgium who beat No. 32 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Monday and is scheduled to face Jessica Pegula in the second round on Wednesday. Flipkens was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2013.

The USTA released the details of the restrictions placed on players who possibly were exposed, including daily testing by and access only to a match court or assigned practice court while at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

As per the restrictions, these players can’t use locker rooms or dining areas, and their entourages must wear masks at all times, including during practice and matches. The rules add that when the players are at their hotel, they must stay in their rooms and can’t have visitors.