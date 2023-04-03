Tennis

Soderling steps down as Sweden’s Davis Cup captain

The 38-year-old Soderling had taken time out from the role last year but has now opted to step away altogether.

AFP
03 April, 2023 22:18 IST
03 April, 2023 22:18 IST
Soderling (R) took over as Sweden captain in December 2019 leading them to the Davis Cup final twice.

Soderling (R) took over as Sweden captain in December 2019 leading them to the Davis Cup final twice. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 38-year-old Soderling had taken time out from the role last year but has now opted to step away altogether.

Robin Soderling will step down as captain of Sweden’s Davis Cup tennis team for health reasons, the Swedish Tennis Association said Monday.

The 38-year-old had taken time out from the role last year but has now opted to step away altogether.

Also Read
Garbine Muguruza to miss clay, grass seasons this year

“With his knowledge, experience and great commitment, he has done a fantastic job as captain and I hope that in the future we will see Robin in a new role in Swedish tennis,” secretary general Christer Sjoo said on the tennis.se website.

Former captain Johan Hedsberg will step into the role on an interim basis.

Soderling took over as Sweden captain in December 2019 leading them to the Davis Cup final twice.

As a player he reached the final of the French Open in 2009 and 2010, before rising to a career-high fourth in the world rankings.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us