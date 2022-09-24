Tennis

Roger Federer’s last match: Reactions and tributes pour in from players, fans and world of tennis

Roger Federer bid farewell to his professional tennis career at the age of 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022.

Team Sportstar
24 September, 2022 09:58 IST
24 September, 2022 09:58 IST
Roger Federer of Team Europe in action.

Roger Federer of Team Europe in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP

Roger Federer bid farewell to his professional tennis career at the age of 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022.

Roger Federer bid an emotional farewell to his professional tennis career at the age of 41 with a doubles loss alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday night.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer career highlights

Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena.

Last week, Federer announced his retirement from tennis after the Laver Cup.

Here is how the world of tennis reacted after Federer’s last match.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us