Roger Federer bid an emotional farewell to his professional tennis career at the age of 41 with a doubles loss alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday night.
Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena.
Last week, Federer announced his retirement from tennis after the Laver Cup.
Here is how the world of tennis reacted after Federer’s last match.