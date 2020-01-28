Australian Open LIVE score: Federer vs Sandgren

09:54 (IST): Sandgren does not crumble. Holds up well with his serve to make up and and win the game. 1-1

09:52 (IST): Sandgren flounders in serve. Federer up with two-breakpoints. 15-40

The unforced errors has crept into Federer's game more often than not in the tournament so far. He will look to make amends quick as the Slam approaches its fag end.

09:50 (IST): Federer holds his serve. 1-0

09:48 (IST): Sandgren fails to convert a break point for the first time in the tournament. Deuce.

09:40 (IST): At the toss, Federer opts to serve before posing for a customary photograph alongside the net-line with Sandgren.

09:37 (IST): Enter America's Tennys Sandgren followed by world no.3 Roger Federer at the Rod Laver Arena.

A exciting evening beckons one and all at the Rod Laver Arena. With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic narrow the parallels in a probable semi-final contest. Will we witness an upset? Will Sandgren drain a timeless Roger? Will Milos Raonic's rocket-serves upset seven-time champion Djokovic? Stay tuned to find out as we move along with the action!

Tournament thus far:

Federer – Round 1 – v S.Johnson – 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Round 2 – v Krajinovic – 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Round 3 - v Millman – 4-6, 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(8)

Round 4 – v Fucsovics – 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Sandgren - Round 1 – v Trungeliti – 6-1, 6-4, 7-5

Round 2 – v Berretini – 7-6(5), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5

Round 3 - v Querrey– 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Round 4 – v Fognini – 7-6(5), 7-5, 7-6(2), 6-4

Numbers Game Australian Open final eight’s record at the quarter-finals (W-L) Roger Federer – 15* (14-0) Rafael Nadal – 12* (6-5) Novak Djokovic – 11* (7-3) Milos Raonic – 5* (1-3) Stan Wawrinka - 5* (3-1) Tennys Sandgren – 2* (0-1) Dominic Thiem – 1* Alexander Zverev - 1*

Federer post his four-setter against Fucsovics, was asked about his 28-year-old American opponent.

“I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest. Every time I see him play, I feel like he plays really well. He’s got a lot of stuff in his game that he’s deserving of being higher [ranked]”.

On the other side, Sandgren hopes to live a dream and also improve on his 5-2(W-L) record against the Top-20 in his second quarter-final at the Australian Open.

“It would be incredibly special to be able to play [Roger] at least once in my career. To play him on a big stage like the quarters of a Slam would be a ton of fun, really.”

Just In: Ash Barty soars into her first Australian Open semi-final, beating World No.7 Petra Kvitova in straight sets: 7-6(6), 6-2.

09:25 (IST) In an early afternoon start for the first time in the Australian Open this year, Swiss maestro Roger Federer gears up to fend off a ‘Tennys’ challenge!

Yes, the 20-time Grand Slam champion – after successive late-night match-ups in “frosty” Melbourne – hopes to make hay while the sun shines! As the balls slowed up under cold temperatures in his previous round matches, the World No.3 was handed ‘clay-court’ feels when he stretched past his opponents. The Swiss, in his 15th quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open is up against No. 100 Tennys Sandgren in a contest which could test Federer’s physicality and space on-court.

The big man from Tennessee, Sandgren who made the quarter-finals here in 2018, will hope to go one up and aim to take advantage of an erratic Federer who has not been at his sublime best. Federer will have his task cut out as he hopes to fend off Sandgren in their first meeting ever.