US Open finalist Rohan Bopanna to join Davis Cup squad on Wednesday, says India captain Rajpal

India takes on Morocco in the World Group II play-off fixture at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 18:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) reached the US Open 2023 men’s doubles final with Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right).
India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) reached the US Open 2023 men’s doubles final with Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Rohan Bopanna, who recently finished runner-up in men’s doubles at the US Open men’s doubles, will join the Indian Davis Cup squad on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on Morocco in the World Group II play-off fixture at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, who is currently ranked seventh in the doubles world rankings, became the oldest player to compete in a Grand Slam final. Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden went down 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 to the British-American duo of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram in the summit clash at Flushing Meadows.

“Rohan Bopanna will join the team’s training on Wednesday. He has been part of the Indian Davis Cup since 2002 and his presence brings invaluable experience to the squad. We have a well-balanced team that combines experience and youth, and we are confident in our team’s ability to perform at its best,” said Rohit Rajpal, the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team and also the Executive Committee Member of Indian Olympic Association.

Besides Bopanna, the six-member Indian Davis Cup squad also features country’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal along with Sasikumar Mukund, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Indian Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal (second from right) and other AITA officials meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Indian Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal (second from right) and other AITA officials meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
The draw ceremony will be held at the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

A win will ensure India’s place in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs. The matches will begin at 12pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

