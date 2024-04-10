Bopanna-Eben duo loses in Monte Carlo; Nagal’s match suspended due to rain

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost their round of 16 men’s doubles match to Mate Pavić of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador at the Monte Carlo Masters here on Wednesday.
They lost 3-6, 6-7 and (6-8).
Bopanna and Ebden fell behind quickly in the first set and could not recover from there. The Indo-Australian combo seemed to make a comeback of sorts in the second set but their opponents played very well to seal the issue in the tie-breaker.
Nagal match suspended owing to rain
Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal was trailing in his second-round men’s singles match against Holger Rune of Denmark, when rain led to a suspension of the contest.
The unseeded Nagal lost the first set 3-6 and was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune, when the heavens opened up.
Holger was dominating the match until the rain interruption. Nagal entered the match having enjoyed an excellent run of form.
ALSO READ | Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Sinner progresses, defending champion Rublev knocked out
At the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin clay court, he first humbled the eight-seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier, and then third-seeded Facundo Diaz Acosto to sail into the main draw of the prestigious tournament.
India’s flagbearer in singles tennis, then, stunned Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the first round with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory.
On Monday, Nagal became the first Indian to win a main draw match at the Monte Carlo Masters after he defeated World No.38 Arnaldi of Italy in the opening round.
Nagal also became the first from the country to win a main draw match at one of the three Masters 1000 events – the series that started in 1990 – held on clay.
Having recently achieved a career-high ranking of No. 93 in the ATP rankings, Nagal has become only the third Indian to participate in the main draw at Monaco, joining the legendary Vijay Amritraj (in 1977) and Ramesh Krishnan (in 1982).
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 162/6 (18), needs 35 in 12 balls; Shahrukh Khan falls
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Shubman Gill complete top three; Samson moves in at fourth
- Bopanna-Eben duo loses in Monte Carlo; Nagal’s match suspended due to rain
- PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lineups out; Mbappe, Lewandowski lead the line
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh to take on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE